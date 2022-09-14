Catholic theologian Scott Hahn's new children's book aims to form children in understanding a fundamental of the Faith

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new children's book, Seven Clues: A Catholic Treasure Hunt, best-selling author and renowned theologian Dr. Scott Hahn teams with noted children's author Maura Roan McKeegan to tell the story of three children who are on a quest to find answers to clues they discover inside a mysterious box at their door.

In Seven Clues, two children, Peter and Julia, find an intriguing invitation to "an eternal banquet" on "the day of the sun" in the place "where heaven touches Earth." The invitation urges them to follow the seven clues on a scroll to find out more. They enlist the help of their teen brother James to go step-by-step to solve the puzzle.

As they work through the clues with James, Julia and Peter begin to see a pattern emerging. The clues all point to signs and symbols of the Catholic Mass, culminating in the Eucharist. Each of the clues is taken from the book of Revelation, and the book concludes with the Scripture references and illustrates their significance to parts of the Mass.

This is a timely release, as the U.S. bishops have declared a National Eucharistic Revival that will span from 2022 to 2025. The objective of the Revival is to unite Catholics around the "source and summit" of the Faith, the Holy Eucharist. Seven Clues can be used as an addition to a child's preparation for the sacrament, and as a gift for children to celebrate their First Holy Communion.

Seven Clues was written for children ages six to twelve, but the book is perfect for families to read aloud together. "Reading aloud a wonderful story about the Faith will connect children and families with the feelings of joy and delight in the Mass," states McKeegan.

About the Authors

Dr. Scott Hahn holds the Fr. Michael Scanlan Chair of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he has taught since 1990 and is the founder and president of the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology. In 2005, he was appointed as the Pope Benedict XVI Chair of Biblical Theology and Liturgical Proclamation at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Dr. Hahn is also the author of numerous books, including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Signs of Life. He lives in Steubenville, Ohio.

Maura Roan McKeegan is a former classroom reading teacher with a special interest in children's literature. She is the author of a number of children's books, including The End of the Fiery Sword, Into the Sea, Out of the Tomb, and St. Conrad and the Wildfire.

About the Illustrator

Mercè Tous lives and works in Barcelona, Spain, the place of her birth. She graduated with a degree in fine arts from the University of Barcelona in 2008 and has illustrated several children's books.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

