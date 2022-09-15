Black Health Matters Goes Hollywood with Their Fall Summit & Health Fair

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters is bringing its award-winning Fall Summit & Health Fair to Hollywood. Leveraging our expertise in creating spaces where Black Americans can take a moment to learn how to better manage their mental and physical well-being, we have created a free, day-long event with the aim of helping our community take better care of themselves, their loved ones, and their community.

Join us on October 1st for this special event virtually or in-person at The Center at Cathedral Plaza, 555 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles from 8:30am to 6:00pm PST. It will include panels, workshops, and activities featuring health and wellness experts, thought leaders and celebrity guests who are passionate about bringing health awareness to our community.

Our goal is to help build health equity for the Black American community, especially patients and caregivers looking for support while managing their health journeys. That is why we have included sessions that will address why Black Americans have a shorter life expectancy than white Americans and how structural racism is directly linked to our health outcomes. We also plan to cover how to minimize risk factors to avoid chronic disease and gain confidence to better communicate with your healthcare provider.

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

In-person and virtual presentations by the nation's leading experts on Alzheimer's/dementia, breast cancer, clinical trial participation, hATTR Amyloidosis, HIV/AIDS, patient advocacy, prostate cancer, shingles, mental health and more.

Notable celebrities sharing their personal health journeys including actress Vanessa Bell Calloway , Run the World star Amber Stevens West , actor and philanthropist James Pickens, Jr. , actor, singer and director Vanessa Estelle Williams , actor Dawnn Lewis and comedian Michael Colyar .

Emmy-award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be presented with the Black Health Matters Impact Award for her advocacy as the founder of DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness.

Free on-site health screenings (cancer, blood pressure, glucose and more).

Complimentary breakfast, lunch and snack will be served.

Special concert by singer and songwriter, Chante' Moore.

Register for this exciting and impactful event free at www.blackhealthmatters.com.

The Black Health Matters Fall Summit and Health Fair is sponsored by a blue-chip list of corporations and highly regarded non-profit organization. The Presenting Sponsors are AstraZeneca and Genentech, the Platinum Sponsors include AARP, Sanofi, Janssen's Research Includes Me, Travere and ViiV. Gold sponsors are Amgen, Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squib, GSK and Janssen. Supporting sponsors are Vertex and the American Cancer Society.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. Launched in 2012 (one year prior to Black Lives Matter) and rooted in Black communities, our mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for positive outcomes. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com

(PRNewsfoto/Black Health Matters) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Health Matters