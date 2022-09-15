CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Male-to-Male Extension Cords Sold on Amazon.com Due to Electrocution, Fire, and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and discard male-to-male extension cords sold on Amazon.com due to shock, electrocution, fire, and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

The extension cords have two male ends (a three-prong plug) and are generally used to "back-feed" electricity to a residence during a power outage by connecting a generator to an outlet in the home. When plugged into a generator or outlet, the opposite end has live electricity posing a risk of serious shock or electrocution. Additionally, the flow of electric power in the direction reverse to that of the typical flow of power circumvents safety features of the home's electrical system and can result in a fire. The short length of some of these cords also encourages use of a generator near the home, which could create a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Furthermore, these cords do not comply with applicable national safety codes, such as National Fire Protection Association 70 (NFPA 70).

These extension cords were sold in multiple colors and lengths and under various brand names. The extension cords were sold on Amazon.com for between $40 and $72. Some of the known Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASINs) associated with these products are identified below. The ASIN is found in the product's URL bar (typically after the product name and "dp"). The ASIN can also be found in the product details section of the listing on Amazon.com under "Additional Information."

ASIN B0953LWLDN B095LHT5M5 B096VT4495 B095LRG6MH B0933CJG16 B097TGQDQ6 B097BLRDTQ B0953MSP65 B0953QGLZZ

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell male-to-male extension cords and to stop using and dispose of these products immediately . Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 22-224

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission