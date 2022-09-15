FINANCE 500, INC. APPOINTS JEFFREY A. RIGSBY TO CHAIRMAN AND CEO

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance 500, Inc. (the "Company" or "F500") – a full service broker dealer and leader in meeting the funding needs of high-performance banks across the country announced the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey A. Rigsby as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Mr. Rigsby joins F500 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and will work closely with Mr. Bryan Bennett, founder, President and COO, and its founders, on the Corporation's overall growth strategy and execution. Mr. Rigsby's primary areas of focus will be the integration of the Company's performance and risk management group, product line and services expansion, leveraging information technology, client success and related growth priorities.

"I am thrilled to be welcoming Jeff to Finance 500," said Mr. Bennett. "Jeff brings over four decades of senior executive leadership experience within the banking and financial services industries. Having him join us in this leadership role is the culmination of the partnership we formed with Jeff and CB Resource in 2014."

Mr. Rigsby will continue in his role as Chairman, CEO and Founder of CB Resource, Inc. an industry leader in community bank risk and performance management. Prior to launching CB Resource, Inc. Rigsby was Executive Vice President of California Federal Bank, a NYSE traded company. In addition to serving as an EVP of the Bank, he was President and CEO of its wholly- owned subsidiary, California Federal Investment Services ("CFIS").

"I am very happy to directly join the team at Finance 500 as we continue to build a market leading full-service broker dealer. I strongly believe that the Finance 500 value proposition clearly sets it apart in meeting the needs of banks and credit unions throughout the US. I look forward to helping unlock further value for all our stakeholders as we continue to execute on the Company's exciting growth strategy," said Mr. Rigsby.

Mr. Rigsby earned his MBA at the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University. Additionally, he serves as the Audit Chairman of FNBC Bank, and is a member of the faculty of Pacific Coast Bankers School, a National Graduate School for Banking.

About Finance 500, Inc.

Finance 500, Inc. is a full-service broker-dealer serving over 2,000 banks nationwide. For over four four decades the Company has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner, providing brokerage and investment services, which assists banking institutions and credit unions with cost effective deposits, investment banking solutions, and investors with FDIC insured CDs to support a stable investment portfolio.

