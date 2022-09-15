Now available in both MRE® bars and ready-to-drink formats

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cookies & Cream is exclusively joining the REDCON1 MRE® lineup at GNC. Known as America's favorite supplement brand, REDCON1 was founded on a simple principle aligned with GNC's mission – to provide the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout, and workday. The GNC and REDCON1 partnership includes over 40 products and with the new Cookies & Cream flavor, the catalogue of powerful supplements is expanding. Available online and in-stores, in both MRE® bars and ready-to-drink (RTD) formats, GNC is giving consumers extra incentive to try this new drop with a 25 percent off flash sale.

GNC Launches Exclusive Cookies & Cream Flavor from REDCON1 to Power Fall Fitness Sessions (Photo: GNC) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to add another flavor from REDCON1 exclusively at GNC as part of our fall lineup," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Our consumers seek variety and partnering with great brands to deliver delicious new flavors helps us to deliver on those expectations."

Beginning September 15, 2022 through September 21, 2022 Cookies & Cream from REDCON1 will be on sale. Inspired by the military's soldier rations to support the nutrients necessary to survive on a mission, REDCON1 MRE® provides the body with the fuel needed to repair and recover from workouts using high quality whole food sources, in delicious flavors.

"Our fans know GNC as the destination for REDCON1. When it comes to providing trusted, science-backed solutions, GNC is the leader," said Stefan Gatt, Senior Director of Sales, REDCON1. "We're focused on delivering products that are efficacious, high-quality and feature dynamic flavors to fuel the body. Our consumers have been asking for Cookies & Cream for over a year now. We perfected the flavor and are excited to offer it exclusively at GNC."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle – create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

