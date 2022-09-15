Madison Communities breaks ground on Madison Century Farms in Suburban Nashville, TN.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 266 units located in Century Farms, a mixed-use master- planned development located in Antioch, TN. Located within Century Farms, the community will be called Madison Century Farms and construction will begin in September.

Madison Century Farms will feature 266 units with surface parking. Project amenities will include luxury unit finishes, integrated clubhouse with fitness center, outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a resort style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and cabanas. The project will be delivered by Benco Construction, Madison's affiliate general contracting group.

"We remain very active in Nashville across both our Multifamily and Self- Storage platforms," said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group. "We are excited to get this off the ground and look forward to starting our next apartment development in Q1 of next year located off of West Trinity near Germantown". Madison's Self-Storage platform, Go Store It, also has several new storage developments in planning between Downtown and Franklin.

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Charleston.

investors@madisoncapgroup.com

