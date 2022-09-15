NinjaOne Appoints Shay Mowlem as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Seasoned executive tapped to lead global marketing and product-led growth strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne , the first unified IT management platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced that Shay Mowlem has joined as the company's first-ever Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Mowlem will oversee global marketing functions and lead the company's product-led growth strategy and strategic partnerships. Mowlem brings over 25 years of experience at high-growth enterprise technology companies such as Rubrik, MuleSoft, and Splunk.

"NinjaOne is focused on helping businesses worldwide modernize their IT capabilities and drive efficiencies through automation and exceptional user experiences. As we continue to expand our product roadmap and global footprint, Shay's proven leadership for guiding SaaS companies through accelerated growth will be an invaluable asset," said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza. "I'm thrilled to bring Shay on board. His unique blend of marketing and product leadership experience makes him well suited to lead NinjaOne's next phase of growth."

Mowlem joins NinjaOne from Illumio, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. He led the company through a global go-to-market transformation that included innovative strategies to increase demand creation programs, build brand awareness, and create the company's Zero Trust Segmentation category. Previously, Mowlem served in executive marketing and product roles at Rubrik, MuleSoft, and Splunk, where he led each of the companies through significant growth.

"NinjaOne is the largest independent company focused on helping MSPs and internal IT professionals to monitor, manage, and support their devices. As flexible working environments become permanent and the number of devices and applications continues to grow, NinjaOne's mission to help unify IT operations is timely and critical," said Shay Mowlem, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, NinjaOne. "I'm excited to be part of the NinjaOne team, and I look forward to supporting our customers on their journey towards IT modernization."

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne supports over 9,000 customers around the world, and is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support. NinjaOne has been recognized as the best rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

