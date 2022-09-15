Travel Leaders Network Welcomes Mega Agency Avoya Travel to its Consortium

Industry powerhouse Avoya affiliates with TLN, effective immediately

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avoya Travel, an innovative mega agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has become the newest member of Travel Leaders Network, the largest travel agency network in North America.

As a well-known consumer brand and developer of proprietary marketing solutions and travel technology, Avoya provides outstanding resources to thousands of companies, including cruise lines, tour operators, resorts and the independent travel agencies in its network.

Avoya's patented technology includes its Agent Power™ SaaS technology that saves valuable time and money by providing travel agency owners with the resources to meet their business needs; a robust Live Leads™ program that sends new clients directly specialized, independent travel experts; a full menu of support, professional development and education services; and exclusive pricing and promotions on popular vacations.

"We are excited to welcome Avoya Travel Network as our newest member," said Roger Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. "Avoya has done groundbreaking work in developing a platform to support its independent travel advisors, and the company's recent growth is a testament to those efforts. Their unique ability to drive business to our preferred supplier community due to their disciplined process and innovative solutions makes Avoya the perfect partner."

This new relationship will benefit both companies by providing additional opportunities for growth and delivering even more value to consumers. Avoya Travel's network of independent agencieswill gain access to many of the TLN best-in-class marketing solutions and exceptional cruise, airfare and hotel programs developed by Travel Leaders Network.

"Travel Leaders is one of the most respected names in travel and our two companies are a perfect fit. We look forward to the opportunities that membership in Travel Leaders Network will bring to our members," said Jeff Anderson, Co-CEO of Avoya Travel. "We share a common commitment to providing travel agencies with the highest level of support so that they can be successful and better serve our mutual clients. We are excited to be participating in Travel Leaders Network's proprietary omnichannel Engagement Marketing programs, promotional groups, and more to benefit travelers in North America and beyond."

For additional information on Travel Leaders Network, visit www.TravelLeadersNetwork.com. For additional information on Avoya Travel, visit AvoyaNetwork.com.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com) assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travel Leaders Network is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

