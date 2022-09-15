XNK Therapeutics appoints Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais as CSO

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais as Chief Scientific Officer, effective October 17th. She will be a member of the company's management team.

Anna-Karin Maltais, PhD, will be responsible for further developing and implementing XNK Therapeutics' scientific strategy. She will lead a team responsible for research and innovation with focus on continuing the development of the company's platform as well as improving the production processes and executing operational research plans.

Dr. Maltais received her PhD. in immunobiology and tumor immunology from Karolinska Institutet in 2006. Since then, she has been leading R&D activities and strategies within several organizations and has also had roles within corporate and business development. Most recently, she comes from Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., a global company that develops and markets therapeutic solutions within a number of different therapeutic areas. At Chiesi, she was Head of CMC, Biotech Research and Product Development, Global Rare Diseases.

"At XNK, Anna-Karin's experience in research and development will be invaluable as the company continues to grow into new indications," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "We are very happy to have her join the team and are confident that she will make an immediate impact within the organization."

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About XNK Therapeutics's technology platform

The platform has ideal properties to produce autologous NK cell-based drug candidates for targeting malignant diseases across a wide range of indications in mono- and combination therapy. It encompasses a unique closed manufacturing system for development of the NK cell-based products. The process includes a selective expansion and activation of NK cells from peripheral blood of patients with cancer. The product is produced in less than three weeks. It is delivered to the clinic upon need, where the product is thawed and infused into the patient without any further processing. The product has demonstrated an up to 10-year stability in liquid nitrogen. The assets of XNK Therapeutics are protected by patents in the US, Europe and certain other jurisdictions. Additional patent applications have been filed.

