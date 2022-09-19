Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.1 Software Update

New features enable more efficient, sustainable innovations and product lifecycles

TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the latest updates to its simulation portfolio, Simulation 2022.1. These updates enable more efficient, innovative products by applying advanced simulation, cloud-based computing, and optimization for cleaner, more sustainable product lifecycles. Simulation 2022.1 helps companies meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, drive better, earlier design decisions, and brings the power of open-source technology to users around the world.

By making some of Altair's product portfolio open-source, users can publicly access source code, and contributors can modify, create new functions, and share their software with others. (PRNewswire)

Transforming Sustainable Product Design

Simulation 2022.1 brings a variety of updates that bolster Altair's sustainable product design capabilities. Updates to Altair Material Data Center, OptiStruct, Multiscale Designer, HyperWorks, and SimLab will help companies meet their lightweighting objectives, design requirements, budget constraints, and regulatory requirements. These updates also bolster Altair's topology optimization, lightweighting, design certification, and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, allowing users to save resources, scale workloads, and reduce project complexity as they design greener, more sustainable products.

Drive Better-Informed Decisions Earlier

Simulation 2022.1 also helps users apply simulation earlier in design lifecycles so they can reduce errors, save time and money, and access tools in a seamless, connected environment. In this update, enhancements have been introduced to Altair Inspire for an improved design creation and optimization experience, as well as updates to Altair SimSolid for lightning-quick simulation, reviewing design scenarios, and parametric modeling upgrades.

Additionally, this update enriches Altair's modeling and visualization capabilities. A new HyperWorks workflow streamlines the process of building a reduced order model for early conceptual optimization. Simulation 2022.1 lets users simplify models and perform topology optimization with quicker turnaround times, facilitating more design studies. Simulation 2022.1 also strengthens model interpretation with 1D inflation capabilities.

Expanding the Power of Open-Source Technology

For more than 30 years, the world's top industrial, research and development, and educational organizations have employed Altair Radioss to solve complex linear and nonlinear engineering problems. Now, Radioss is available as an open-source solver – called OpenRadioss – that will bring together a worldwide community of experts and users to make the world a safer, greener place.

Additionally, Simulation 2022.1 brings additional open-source updates. Within the new UI Designer toolkit in Inspire, users can assemble designs with predefined objects, modify, and save designs as a Python code skeleton that can be further developed.

Lastly, the latest update encourages users to take advantage of Altair Exchange, a collaborative forum where users can utilize shared spaces for fine-tuning models, finding better scripts, optimizing virtual workspaces and workflows, and more.

To discover the full list of updates and features Simulation 2022.1 contains, visit https://www.altair.com/simulation-2022-1.

###

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Jennifer Ristic Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group +1.216.849.3109 +1 212.871.3927 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com



The new Skeleton Modeling workflow in HyperWorks streamlines the process of building a reduced order model for early conceptual optimization. Shown here is a body-in-white donor model and the corresponding 1D/2D skeleton model. (PRNewswire)

The latest release of Altair's simulation software enables the development of lighter, more efficient products that meet industry and sustainability goals. (PRNewswire)

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altair