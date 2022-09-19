Genesys Named a Leader in Conversation Automation Solutions Report

Cloud experience orchestration leader ranked highest in strategy category

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a leader in "The Forrester New Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3 2022" report. Genesys received the highest score possible and highest score in the strategy category among all vendors Forrester evaluated. The company attributes this recognition to its comprehensive conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that span marketing, sales and service use cases, including Exceed.ai® by Genesys.

In today's experience economy, consumers expect organizations to adapt to their specific needs. The reality is most companies don't make it easy for buyers to accomplish their goals or offer transparency throughout the process. To stay competitive, organizations must better understand and respond to their customers to enable and support the buying journey.

As the pioneer of the Experience as a Service® market, Genesys is focused on helping organizations scale empathy across all customer engagements. AI is an important technology that businesses might deploy to anticipate people's needs and thereby improve their experiences. Conversation automation solutions (CAS) enable sales and marketing teams to use AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots to automatically engage, qualify, nurture and schedule meetings with leads.

With Exceed.ai by Genesys, customers captured thousands of additional leads, resulting in new revenue opportunities worth millions, scheduled hundreds of qualified meetings using virtual sales assistants, and saved thousands of hours in manual work of qualification and follow-up.

For its Wave report, Forrester evaluated the emerging CAS market and identified 10 of the most significant providers in the category. In the report, Genesys solutions received a differentiated rating in the use cases, conversation design, product vision, roadmap and market approach criteria.

The Forrester New Wave™ report, authored by Jessie Johnson, principal analyst, with Steven Casey, Faith Born and Arianne Burnette, noted that Genesys is a "best fit for B2B companies with a full-lifecycle perspective. Companies with an aligned vision for the customer's role in the revenue engine will benefit from the Genesys solution." The report also stated, "Genesys customers praised the quality and flexibility of conversation sequences, the solution's ability to interpret intent in email responses and the responsiveness of the customer service team."

"Customers want to be known, supported and understood throughout their digital experiences," said Brett Weigl, senior vice president and general manager for digital and artificial intelligence at Genesys. "This requires businesses to have the intelligence and capabilities to process insights and act in real-time to build experiences around people's needs. We believe our recognition as a leader from Forrester demonstrates how our innovative solutions are primed to deliver standout digital experiences tailored to every customer's individual journey."

