goodblend™ Announces "Ride For Your Rights" CannaBus Tour Across Texas

The first-of-its-kind mobile cannabis dispensary in Texas will hit the road in October 2022 to educate Texans about the state's medical cannabis program.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- goodblendTM , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel , and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the "Ride For Your Rights" CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.

goodblend Pennsylvania (PRNewsfoto/Parallel) (PRNewswire)

Ahead of the tour, the "Ride For Your Rights" CannaBus Tour will hold a media event in Austin on September 21. The tour will officially kick off in San Angelo, Texas, on October 4, making subsequent stops in Abilene, Fort Worth, Plano, Nacogdoches, Houston, and San Antonio before culminating on October 20 in Killeen.

The "Ride For Your Rights" CannaBus Tour hopes to energize medical cannabis supporters in the state and educate Texans interested in getting their medical cannabis prescription on how simple the process is.

To get qualified as a Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) patient for one of the 150+ conditions currently approved, visit tx.goodblend.com/clinic to be connected to a network of registered physicians. Simply make an appointment for a tele-med visit, then, once qualified, start shopping at any TX dispensary.

"The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," says Reece Fulgham, a native Texan, and CEO of Parallel. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."

The most recent change to TCUP was 2021's House Bill 1535, which significantly expanded access by adding Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and all forms of cancer to the list of qualifying conditions. With these conditions, millions more Texans now qualify for the program. However, most Texans simply do not know that medical cannabis exists as an option in Texas, and fewer than 30,000 patients are currently registered in the program. Patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions are unaware of the benefits of medical cannabis to address pain, inflammation, muscle spasms, stress and anxiety, and sleeplessness.

Hosting the tour in a mobile dispensary, goodblend hopes to excite and educate attendees about how medical cannabis could be used to benefit suffering Texans in need. The retrofitted 36' vehicle encompasses a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays and is complimented by an outdoor education installation.

Those interested in attending can visit tx.goodblend.com/events to register for an event nearby. Attendance is free and will provide access to the educational installation, personalized Q&A with goodblend associates, and merchandise giveaways.

Important Dates:

Media Advance Event

9/21 – Austin, TX Register Here

2022 CannaBus Tour Dates

10/4 – San Angelo, TX

10/6 – Abilene, TX

10/8 – Fort Worth, TX

10/10 – Plano, TX

10/12 – Nacogdoches, TX

10/17 – Houston, TX

10/19 – San Antonio, TX

10/20 – Killeen, TX

Register Here For An Event Near You

About Parallel

Parallel is a privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through Cannabis. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; and a joint venture with the Cookies retail brand in Nevada. Parallel offers a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Float and Heights. Parallel operates 50 store locations, and cultivation and manufacturing sites nationwide. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and follows values that put the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com , or on Instagram and LinkedIn .

For more information on goodblend Texas and its products, visit tx.goodblend.com or connect on social media.

Facebook @goodblendTX

Instagram @goodblend_TX

Twitter @goodblendTX

Texas CUP License #0006

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE goodblend