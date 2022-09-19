Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Names Anya Coverman President and CEO

Coverman spent past five years as the trade association's senior vice president and general counsel

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives' (IPA) Board of Directors today announced it has appointed Anya Coverman as the organization's president and chief executive officer effective immediately. In this role, Coverman will provide strategic guidance to all association staff and oversee the daily operations of the organization.

(PRNewswire)

"My pledge is to provide all Institute for Portfolio Alternatives members, from long-time industry leaders to new entrants, with the steadfast industry leadership and relentless public policy advocacy required to create a favorable operating environment," said Coverman. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the IPA as we pave the way for broader access to portfolio diversifying investments and ensure we continue to deliver on our strategic plan on behalf of the industry and investors alike."

In her expanded role as CEO, Coverman will continue to support and enhance the IPA's advocacy efforts, as well as deepen the connectivity of IPA membership through networking and education opportunities.

Since 2017, Coverman has served as the IPA's senior vice president of government affairs and general counsel. In this role, Coverman led the organization's legislative, regulatory, and legal initiatives, including the creation of the its political action committee. She also served as the primary liaison and senior policy representative before Congress, the executive branch, and regulators. In addition, Coverman counseled the IPA on all internal legal and governance matters.

"The IPA is grateful for Anya's impact on the organization and our industry, and we are delighted to have her take on this new role," said Anne-Marie Vandenberg, chair of the IPA Board of Directors and president and chief operating officer of DWS' RREEF Property Trust. "Anya brings deep knowledge and understanding of the portfolio diversifying industry, including its opportunities and its challenges, to benefit all members of the IPA. The future of our industry and our association is bright, and I look forward to working alongside Anya, my fellow board members, and the IPA team as we embark upon an extremely important next chapter."

Prior to joining the IPA, Coverman was the deputy director of policy and associate general counsel at the North American Securities Administrators Association. She has also practiced corporate and securities law at the international law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP in Washington, D.C., and, prior to that, at a boutique financial services law firm in New York City.

Coverman received her J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Miami. She is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia, Virginia, New York and Texas.

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment (PDI) products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisors, public policymakers and the investing public. It supports increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts ("Lifecycle REITs"), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs). Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

Contact: Haley Fry, Edelman

(309) 824-7806

Haley.Fry@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives