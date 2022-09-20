For A Bright Future Foundation Announces 2022 Step Up Scholarship Award Winners

Anjana Biswa of Iowa and Samuel Hong of Washington join a list of high potential individual scholarship winners

The non profit organization awards outstanding students pursuing a degree in the areas of science, technology, engineering, the Arts, and mathematics (STEAM)

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501(C)(3) non profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, arts, and youth leadership development, has awarded the Step Up Scholarship to Anjana Biswa, 21, of Iowa and Samuel Hong, 18, of Washington.

Anjana Biswa (PRNewswire)

Samuel Hong (PRNewswire)

The charitable organization founded by high-performing, technology focused private equity firm, Black Dragon Capital's℠ Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr., provides scholarships to high potential students in underserved areas focused on children of single parents, veteran families and those pursuing careers in STEAM related fields, healthcare and education.

"Students from single parent households often find themselves encountering unique challenges on their path to higher education. There's no denying that the financial burden can be daunting. For A Bright Future is honored to recognize and award these outstanding individuals who will be positioned to improve their lives and that of their community. Anjana and Samuel should be proud of their accomplishments to date, and I'm looking forward to hearing of their continued success," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

Anjana Biswa is currently majoring in Global Health Studies at the University of Iowa. Through this degree, she aims to someday become a physician to address health inequalities, especially among women and children. Biswa is also a volunteer coordinator for the Food Pantry and serves as the advocacy director of UNICEF in Iowa.

"My main focus is on health inequities, especially among women and children. Access to preventative and appropriate treatment is a basic human right! To effectively reduce the impacts of discriminatory health practices and be a trustworthy advocate for my patients in the future, I intend to utilize what I'm learning now, through my classes and external experiences, into my work as a physician," says Anjana Biswa.

Samuel Hong is pursuing a double major in Computer Science and Business Administration at the University of Washington. Despite struggling with disability for most of his life, he was able to find support through his community. Their support enabled Hong to start a non-profit organization called New Lamp, which sponsors Kenyan orphans with computers and educates them on personal finance and general education. With his education, Hong hopes to build a career helping educate troubled youth both within and outside of his community.

"I will pursue a double major at the University of Washington studying computer science and business administration to further my capabilities of expanding my current non-profit organization's future opportunities. With this education, I will be able to properly scale my non-profit to be internationally recognized and have the skills necessary to collaborate with other non-profits," said Samuel Hong.

"It is through the Step Up Scholarship that our family can continue our commitment to providing people with the support they need to build a brighter future for themselves. Congratulations to Anjana and Samuel! We can already see their potential and we wish them much success in the pursuit of their dreams," said Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, For A Bright Future Foundation.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, For A Bright Future Foundation and Patty Diaz, Assistant Director, Business and Educational Partnerships, Northern Arizona University.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, director of operations, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

