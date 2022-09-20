Kampgrounds of America Selects SOCi as Platform for Localized Marketing, Creates Positive Experience On and Off Campgrounds

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. and Kampgrounds of America (KOA) announced today that the outdoor hospitality brand has selected SOCi's marketing platform for multi-location brands as its platform of choice for localized marketing.

KOA prides itself on cultivating a unique and positive experience on and off the campgrounds, and works hard to build trust among its campers so they know exactly what to expect when planning a stay with KOA. In order to keep campers across the country connected to KOA's 520 campground locations, the brand selected SOCi to empower its independent franchisees to take ownership of their online consistency in one platform.

KOA utilizes SOCi Social to easily communicate with campers, SOCi Reviews to respond to camper feedback, and SOCi Listings to maintain consistency for all locations, ensuring accurate business information across all online channels. KOA also utilizes SOCi Listening to identify trends and conversations in the outdoor hospitality landscape, informing the brand's innovation and securing its place as an industry leader.

"To manage our multifaceted digital marketing program, we needed a modern platform in terms of functionality and user experience that would be a robust tool for measuring positive camper experiences online," said Diane Eichler, VP of marketing, KOA. "SOCi's platform offers the consolidation of easy-to-use tools that is crucial for efficiently managing our brand consistency. The added benefit of direct franchisee access and the role and permissions capabilities makes it even easier for us to manage and improve our online presence."

As noted in SOCi's 2022 Localized Marketing Benchmark Report , consumers have one or more of these needs in mind before making a purchase decision: information, evaluation, and validation. KOA has accounted for each of these needs through managing listings, reviews, and social media, respectively, through one single platform.

"KOA has done an excellent job at viewing localized marketing as a holistic strategy to optimize presence and engagement across all relevant channels," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "Many companies juggle multiple tools to support their marketing efforts, but we're proud to provide KOA an all-in-one solution so they can continue to efficiently build trust and loyalty among their campers."

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America , currently celebrating its 60th year of operations, is the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other" the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open to the public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land" the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com .

