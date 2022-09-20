MDVIP Named Again to Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare™ 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced it has been named by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare™. This is MDVIP's second consecutive year earning a spot on the prestigious list of the top 50 small and medium healthcare employers around the country.

MDVIP's ranking as a best workplace in healthcare is based on an analysis of confidential survey feedback from over 161,000 employees working at healthcare companies in the U.S. Employees anonymously answered over 60 questions addressing key performance indicators, including their experiences of trust, the company's values and the effectiveness of company leadership.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for our ongoing commitment to create a positive workplace culture that is inspiring, inclusive and makes people proud to work for MDVIP," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "This distinction is only made possible by our dedicated employees who have continuously provided essential support to our network of primary care physicians and patients during one of the most challenging periods for the healthcare industry."

MDVIP has been a Great Place to Work-Certified® company since 2018. As part of the criteria for its Best Workplaces in Healthcare list, Fortune evaluated results from the Great Place to Work surveys, which included the following highlights for MDVIP:

95 percent of employees say you feel welcomed when you join the company

95 percent of employees say facilities contribute to a good working environment

92 percent of employees feel management is approachable and easy to talk with

"It is our privilege to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Healthcare, and we congratulate MDVIP on earning this recognition two years in a row," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Physicians are among the many healthcare heroes and heroines on the front lines, and organizations like MDVIP have tailored their support to meet rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to maintaining an inclusive, high-trust culture."

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving 371,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Best Workplaces in Healthcare™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Healthcare by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the healthcare industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

MDVIP Media Relations

561.310.5455

nudell@mdvip.com

