T.D. Jakes' Dexterity Sounds Inks Distribution Deal with Roc Nation

Deal includes album "Finally Loosed", featuring Timbaland, Tamar Braxton, and Sheila E. aimed to deliver "life music" designed to inspire hope;

Album pays tribute to the final "Woman, Thou Art Loosed!" Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexterity Sounds, the record label of T.D. Jakes, a globally renowned businessman, faith leader and philanthropist has joined forces with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company, for the distribution of the album, Finally Loosed. The distribution deal aims to create an unexpected, yet purposeful alliance to help people better navigate the struggles of daily life through inspirational music.

Under the direction of executive producers Marcus Dawson and Skip Barrett Finally Loosed is a special edition produced by T.D. Jakes and Stanley Brown with co-producer Dr. Oscar Williams. The album will be available in retail stores, a Collector’s Edition Vinyl for pre-order, and on all streaming and digital platforms. (PRNewswire)

"The team at Roc Nation have been a global force in shaping the music industry and telling stories through life music," said T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "Finally Loosed is an album meant to provide hope, encouragement, and inspiration to people who need to be lifted up. The distribution of our album by Roc Nation helps expand the popularity of inspirational music backed by the global reach of streaming and digital media."

The first album under the distribution deal, arranged by Stanley Brown and TITLE 9, is T.D. Jakes' soul-stirring, inspirational album "Finally Loosed," in honor of the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! (WTAL) conference. WTAL is the women's global empowerment movement that has spanned two decades, and will be held for the final time September 22-24, 2022, in Atlanta. The album combines gospel, inspirational and secular music and includes artist Timbaland, Sheila E., Tamar Braxton, Isreal Houghton, Fred Jerkins, Maranda Curtis among others.

With a vision for uplifting underserved communities and connecting them to life-changing opportunities, T.D. Jakes has spent the last four decades creating strategic alliances that build bridges between diverse industries. His work in media, entertainment, real estate, events and other ventures are a powerful example of redefining how ministry can be done in an ever-evolving culture. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters and more.

The eight-track list includes:

The Glory by Tamar Braxton ft. New Breed Let It Go by T.D. Jakes and Jessica Reedy Mirror by Jason Nelson and Jessica Reedy What Will It Take by T.D. Jakes, April Nevels and Brightnie Wylie No Limit by Brightnie Wylie and Sheila E Determined to Win by T.D. Jakes and Bettina Pennon Never Wanna Leave This Place by Maranda Curtis Lift It Up by Alvin Garrett

About Dexterity Sounds

Dexterity Sounds is the Grammy-award winning record label of Bishop T.D. Jakes and T.D. Jakes Enterprises. The label is focused on producing inspirational, gospel and genre-transcending music that positively impacts the world. Dexterity Sounds is responsible for some of the most innovative expressions in Gospel and Christian Music today. Receiving numerous industry accolades, including Grammys® for "The Storm is Over," and "A Wing and a Prayer," Dexterity Sounds is best known for Sacred Love Songs II which featured music inspired by the blockbuster film, "Jumping the Broom." The label is also known for its award-winning worship experience DVDs and the all-female contemporary gospel group, "Grace."

About T.D. Jakes

CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, T.D. Jakes has blazed a trail for powerful faith-based content in the media and entertainment industry where none existed before, spanning film, television, radio, publishing, podcasts, a self-titled talk show, and a Grammy® award-winning music label. Twice featured on the cover of TIME magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals, as an accomplished film producer, T.D. Jakes' movies have catapulted the faith-based film industry to impressive heights. He is the founder and senior pastor of The Potter's House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000+ nondenominational multicultural church and humanitarian organization church that reaches millions.

