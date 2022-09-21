agentinc Releases Elevated Magazine's First Issue of 2022

The publication from real estate icon, John McMonigle, raises the bar on luxury living.

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John McMonigle, Founder of agentinc and author of 40 Days of Farming, has launched the latest issue of Elevated magazine, agentinc's luxury publication that highlights upmarket trends in fashion, dining, travel, and real estate. With a current circulation of 500,000+, Elevated continues to distinguish itself as one of the most informative luxury publications in the nation.

"When we created Elevated, we envisioned producing a visually stimulating magazine that captures the essence of luxury living," says John McMonigle, editor-in-chief. "It's not enough to simply highlight destinations, eateries, and one-of-kind properties—we want our readers to dive into our content and experience life well lived."

Elevated not only scours the nation to uncover the finest money can buy, but also highlights several philanthropic organizations to raise awareness and encourage community engagement.

"We care deeply about the charities we spotlight in each issue and we work diligently to give a voice to the causes we believe in," says Lauren Phillips, executive producer. "From horse rescue to autism awareness, we pride ourselves on giving back and changing lives."

Elevated also offers agents the opportunity to expand their brand through strategic advertising and listing placement, while also giving boutique players in the luxury space a chance to reach a broader audience whether they're in Sun Valley, Idaho or Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Marketing is what made me the Wall Street Journal's #1 real estate team in the world for five straight years, so I wanted to build a publication that did the same for agents and the businesses we feature," says McMonigle. "At the end of the day, we're hyper-focused on creating world-class content, and our team of writers, editors, graphic designers, and photographers work around-the-clock to ensure each issue is better than the last."

As agentinc continues to expand its real estate presence across 50 states and 50 countries over 50 months, so too does Elevated's readership.

"Both Elevated and agentinc, are built to last," says McMonigle. "And that's because we focus on providing a truly elevated experience day in and day out."

To read the latest issue of Elevated, visit agentinc.com/elevated

About agentinc

agentinc was founded in 2019 by renowned real estate executive, John McMonigle, five-time winner of Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World award. agentinc's record-breaking executive team offers agents stock awards and ground floor shareholder opportunities to expand revenue beyond the listing.

