CPG Veteran Steve Young Joins Manna Tree as Managing Director

Young brings over 20 years of operational excellence to the firm, with roles held at companies

large and small, including General Mills

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, today announced that Steve Young has joined the firm as Managing Director. A respected leader in the global food and beverage industry, Young brings with him over 25 years of food and beverage experience, working with both large companies as well as small emerging brands focused on health and wellness.

Steve-Young-Headshot (PRNewswire)

"Steve and I first worked together when we were both on the board of Vital Farms and helped bring that company public. He has a wide range of consumer food and beverage expertise, particularly in the natural and organic segment which is Manna Tree's sweet spot," said Brent Drever, President and Co-Founder of Manna Tree. "Steve has operational experience navigating the many supply chain challenges and pandemic related issues that the industry has faced in the last few years. What he has to offer will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and their founders."

Most recently, Young was the Chief Executive Officer of Bellisio Foods, the third largest manufacturer of frozen meals in North America. Bellisio was acquired in 2018 by CP Foods, a global food leader based in Bangkok, Thailand, operating under his leadership as the company's North American business hub.

"Manna Tree's investment thesis lines up incredibly well with my background and experience, a reason why I was drawn to the opportunity to join Brent and the firm's management team," said Steve Young, Managing Director of Manna Tree. "I'm really excited to be joining the investment team and look forward to working with our portfolio companies to help them scale and provide impact."

Before joining Bellisio, Young served as the EVP, Managing Director for Sunrise Strategic Partners, a $200+ million venture fund that provided growth capital and operating expertise to emerging brands in the consumer products space. Young worked with founders and management teams across ten portfolio companies to scale their businesses, including the IPO of Vital Farms. In doing so, he helped to advance their missions across essential opportunities like organic acreage conversion, non-GMO, and eggs from grass-fed/pasture-raised chicken.

Previously, Young had a successful general management career at General Mills, leading businesses across all segments including cereal, snacks, yogurt and baking. He also served as leader of General Mills' broader $800+ million portfolio of natural/organic brands, including the Annie's acquisition, a pioneering organic food company that General Mills acquired in 2014.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree (www.mannatreepartners.com) is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health. The firm invests in and actively partners with growth-stage companies. Manna Tree believes the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Evolve Biosystems, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms, Nutriati, Vital Farms, Cheetah, Good Culture, True Food Kitchen and MycoTechnology.

CONTACT:

Lisa Aldape

JConnelly

973 525 6550

laldape@jconnelly.com

Manna Tree (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manna Tree