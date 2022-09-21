CTVISIT ANNOUNCES RECORD SUMMER FOR TOURISM; PARTNERS WITH SOUND ON SOUND CT FESTIVAL

100,000 People Expected to Attend September 24-25

Headliners: Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Lumineers

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record summer for tourism in Connecticut, CTvisit is excited to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming inaugural Sound on Sound (SoS) music festival in Bridgeport, CT September 24-25.

Connecticut was recently ranked the number one state in the nation in increased growth for overnight road trips, a surge of 10.6% YOY, according to Arrivalist. Additionally, according to STR, room revenue for FY22 [7/1/21-6/30/22] was at a record level 67.5%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Tourism in the state also exceeded expectations with hotel occupancy up almost 15% YTD [through July 2022] and over 30% for FY22.

"Connecticut has increasingly become a world-class destination for travelers," said Noelle Stevenson, Director, Connecticut Office of Tourism. "Our accessibility, coupled with an endless array of rich culinary influences, cultural attractions and diverse experiences is what makes the state a favorite to visit by so many."

This weekend's Sound on Sound festival, headlined by Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and The Lumineers, is expected to draw more than 60,000 people world-wide, contributing to an economic boost in Bridgeport and the surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Sound on Sound music festival to Bridgeport CT, which is a great way to kick off the fall season," said Stevenson. "This festival is one of the biggest events to happen to Connecticut tourism in a long time. Our partnership with SoS will bring together our community and visitors from all over the world and all walks of life. A music festival of this caliber, presenting a dynamic musical lineup, has created so much buzz and generating a lot of enthusiasm for local businesses that will benefit from the influx of visitors. Hotels and short-terms rentals in the area have been sold out for months This is a win-win for both local businesses and tourism."

The food lineup for the Sound On Sound Food Program presented by CTvisit features notable and carefully curated cuisines from across the state. In addition to the many food options, there are a variety of beverage experiences for festivalgoers. To learn more about the Sound on Sound happenings beyond the music, visit www.soundonsoundct.com

