Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Orders Social-Emotional Kits for Nearly 2,000 Georgia Pre-K Programs to Address Social-Emotional Health Following the Pandemic

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has resulted in both academic and social-emotional developmental declines among the nation's youngest children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is tackling children's social-emotional developmental needs head-on with the purchase of Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kits to provide to 3,800 Georgia Pre-K classrooms. The kits are funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

This educational toolkit is made possible through a partnership between The Discovery Source and The Pyramid Model Consortium. The Discovery Source is the only authorized publisher of these materials.

"Over the course of the pandemic, we have heard from teachers across our state that they need more support for taking care of children's social-emotional and behavioral needs. To help meet this need, we're providing a Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kit to every one of Georgia's Pre-K classrooms. This kit contains materials teachers can use to foster the social-emotional development of the children," said Susan Adams, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Deputy Commissioner for Pre-K and Instructional Supports.

The kits, which have been shipped to 1,857 Georgia Pre-K Programs across the state provide tools and resources so educators can teach social-emotional development skills using age-appropriate materials, including: Tucker Turtle Kit, Problem Solver Solution Kit, Super Friends Kit, Classroom Visual Display Kit, and the Emotional Literacy Kit.

"Our mission is to help give young children the best start in life, which often begins with understanding their emotions and how to manage them. We're grateful to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning for ordering these kits, which will help educators and children foster the social-emotional development that is necessary for learning," said Dave Scahill, Founder of The Discovery Source.

About The Discovery Source

The Discovery Source was founded by Dave Scahill and his son, Shawn Scahill, to understand the unique challenges and opportunities in supporting the social-emotional development of the country's youngest learners. The Discovery Source strives to provide innovative, effective, and affordable solutions to strengthen relationships, raise quality, improve outcomes, and ensure each and every child has a fair start and solid foundation for future success.

About The Pyramid Model Consortium

The Pyramid Model Consortium exists to promote the dissemination, sustainability, scale-up and high fidelity use of the Pyramid Model for Supporting Social Emotional Competence in Infants and Young Children.

