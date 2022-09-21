Slow Down and Savor Your Coffee Moments with Kinder Bueno® this National Coffee Day

Ferrero's Kinder Bueno commissioned survey and found that 75% of coffee drinkers said that they feel better emotionally when they drink their coffee with chocolate

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno®, the crispy, creamy chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectation, is celebrating National Coffee Day with the introduction of "Unwrap and Ungrind," a new addition to their annual coffee program with the goal of helping coffee and chocolate aficionados alike to slow down and sip and savor their coffee moments with Kinder Bueno.

Around the world, coffee-drinking culture is rooted in savoring the moment and relaxation, but with the busyness of our days, it has become a mundane, rushed, fuel-up routine that isn't always enjoyed to its full potential. According to a OnePoll survey commissioned by Kinder Bueno1, 61% of coffee-drinking Americans said drinking coffee is less enjoyable to them if they're stressed, and 44% of respondents say that their day can be improved if they sip and savor their coffee whenever and wherever they choose, versus slurping it down between meetings or daily errands. It was also found that people would gladly give up some of those everyday errands to make time to relax and enjoy their coffee with 30% of people saying they'd give up checking emails, 28% of people would give up hair grooming and styling, 25% of people would give up brushing their teeth.

The survey results also suggests that chocolate (43%) is the most popular thing to pair with coffee. In fact, chocolate was found to be so closely tied to coffee that 75% of coffee and chocolate pairers said that they felt emotionally better when they have the two together and 84% can improve their day with the duo if they can sip and savor their coffee whenever and wherever they choose.

"When you pair Kinder Bueno with coffee, it has the power to help you savor your coffee moment because it's a delicate treat that you don't tear into, but an invitation to slow down," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking. "That's why we're celebrating National Coffee Day with "Unwrap and Ungrind," to remind consumers that they deserve to enjoy their everyday coffee moments rather than treating them as fuel up moments for the busy day ahead."

As remote work and learning become the new normal, 33% of U.S. adults reported that they enjoy their coffee the most at home and 17% enjoy their coffee most at a café or while reading a book. However, for some, instead of setting time aside to enjoy these coffee moments, Americans are drinking their coffee on the go or while multi-tasking with 17% of respondents sharing that they've had to drink their coffee while commuting and the most inconvenient places where they've had to drink their coffee was while shopping or getting ready.

The unexpected crispy-creamy combination of Kinder Bueno's taste and texture is the perfect pairing for coffee moments. More than half (67%) of respondents said that how much they enjoy their coffee depends on how much time they have to make it and 78% said that getting the chance to sip and savor their coffee whenever and wherever they choose would improve their day overall.

To help inspire coffee moments that you can savor, Kinder Bueno is also giving away up to 10 of their "Sip N' Savor" seats. The chairs contain a cushioned pillow rest complete with a coffee cup holder and an armrest caddy to hold all your Kinder Bueno chocolate bars as you sip and savor your coffee. The giveaway will be for top fans starting at approximately 10:00AM EST on 9/23/22 and ends on 9/29/22 at approximately 11:59:59 PM EST. Consumers must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to participate in the Kinder Bueno National Coffee Day giveaway. To enter, visit Instagram and comment on the designated sweepstakes post shared by @KinderBuenoUS. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTE8nzMb0VFr1-6DJxCBNVqX97hyzRVeWj0Vo2LASu2Hh4NrF5pTM0xTXCfJ6m0-6UXR7wyXk1adBK0/pub

Kinder Bueno is a chocolate bar that can turn any ordinary everyday moment into an extraordinary one. This includes pairing Kinder Bueno with a beloved beverage – coffee, espresso, lattes and more whether hot or cold. Share how you sip and savor your coffee with Kinder Bueno by using #CoffeeGetsBueno and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

For more findings and data, please visit: https://swnsdigital.com/us/2022/09/what-would-people-give-up-for-coffee/

Methodology

1 This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American coffee drinkers was commissioned by Kinder Bueno between September 2 and September 7, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. Since launching in the US, Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.Kinder.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

