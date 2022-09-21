Sonicu joins Schneider Electric Exchange Platform as a Certified Technology Partner

GREENFIELD, Ind., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicu, a leading provider of critical environmental monitoring solutions for healthcare systems across the nation, joins Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, as a Certified Technology Partner and member of its Exchange Platform.

Schneider Electric's Exchange Platform is a digital marketplace that connects experts and peers in a digital ecosystem, unifying multi-disciplinary expertise in one collaborative community. The Exchange community gives entry for Sonicu to co-collaborate, co-innovate, and enhance its critical environment and monitoring solutions portfolio with an elite network of trusted experts.

Sonicu's critical environments solutions and services protect some of the most respected health systems across the nation. As Certified Technology partner, Sonicu will drive innovation at scale to deliver superior operational visibility, asset management and protection, and compliance reporting to its current and growing list of healthcare customers.

"We know hospitals and other healthcare facilities rely on Schneider Electric and its trusted network of partners to accelerate digital transformation, improve facility operations, energy efficiency, and patient care. We're excited to join the Exchange Community as a Certified Technology Partner and look forward to solving problems with this customer-focused organization." said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

Already in 40% of the world's hospitals, including five of the top ten, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ for Healthcare solutions combine connected products and edge control, apps, analytics, and services to help hospitals and healthcare facilities address tomorrow's challenges, today.

"Healthcare facilities of the future will rely on technology to deliver improved sustainability, resiliency, hyper-efficiency, and people centricity. As a member of our Technology Partner Program, Sonicu will leverage EcoStruxure™ , our IoT-enabled, interoperable, platform to co-innovate solutions that enable those outcomes." David Evans, Global Healthcare Segment Lead at Schneider Electric

Sonicu's membership to the Schneider Electric Exchange Community and status as a Certified Technology Partner compliments the values of its recently released Channel Partner Program.

"We've invested in our technology to make it easier for our customers to install, implement and improve their operations and we're excited to be upgrading our partnerships with this exciting opportunity to be part of the Schneider Electric Exchange," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

To learn more about Sonicu, visit our profile on the exchange. To learn more about Schneider Electric's Exchange Platform and its Technology Partner Program, visit https://exchange.se.com/.

