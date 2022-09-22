EverGlade Consulting to Lead Multiple Sessions at PharmSci 360

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, with employees in locations across the country, will play a key supporting role at PharmSci 360, a conference convened by the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists ("AAPS").

AAPS is the convener of the pharmaceutical science community, bringing together thousands of scientists from across the world and the drug development process. For them, PharmSci 360 combines all the energy of a large scientific conference with the intimacy of a small niche meeting because of its unique programming structure. Steve Morris and Andrew Stiles will both discuss how to successfully seek non-dilutive funding from the federal government.

"This session brings the type of information to PharmSci 360 that scientists need to navigate the business and entrepreneurial landscape," AAPS Executive Director Tina Morris, Ph.D., said. "It's so important that scientists are equipped with an understanding of how markets and access to funding affect their work and their plans. AAPS' next president, Patrick Sinko, Ph.D., is thrilled to moderate this session and ensure we all walk out of the room with a better grasp of what is really happening in the economy right now."

"In the wake of the pandemic, global capital markets are being transformed by a number of interrelated forces," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and National Leader of the Consulting Practice. "Steve and Andrew will explore the current markets and discuss considerations that innovators, founders, and partners need to be aware of when seeking funding through the federal government," he concluded.

About EverGlade Consulting:

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through post-award contract management and the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, CDC, DHS, FEMA, JPEO, DTRA, DLA, and DARPA.

Since its inception, EverGlade has quickly grown into one of the leading service providers for the life sciences industry, helping dozens of clients identify and secure federal funding.

