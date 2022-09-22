FETV Launches on Optimum

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today it has launched on Optimum TV in the New York DMA.

"We are delighted to partner with Optimum," said Cara Conte, SVP Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. "This launch gives us even greater reach into the vital New York Metropolitan area and increases our distribution base to well over 50 million subscribers. The launch is perfectly timed, as Optimum customers will be able to tune in this weekend for the addition of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to our schedule with a special 'Welcome to the Family: WeeQUINNed Marathon' airing September 24th and 25th."

FETV's lineup features popular television series such as Perry Mason, Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, and Rawhide, with new additions Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and the Gunsmoke Movie Collection debuting in the next week. According to Nielsen Media Research, FETV recorded its highest monthly C3 ratings ever in the month of August.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DISH, FrndlyTV, altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

