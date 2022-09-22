KRBP LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRBP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Kiromic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Kiromic common stock issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 and/or (b) Kiromic common stock between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

KRBP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 (the "Offering Documents") failed to disclose that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had, prior to the filing of these documents, imposed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for its two new drug candidates. Given that the offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Kiromic during the relevant time frame, you have until October 4, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

