Shipfusion named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Shipfusion, an ecommerce fulfillment and technology provider, placed No.127 on the Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Shipfusion earned its spot with three-year growth of 372%.

Shipfusion leads the ecommerce fulfillment industry with its robust technology solutions which integrate ecommerce brands' multiple sales channels, and widespread fulfillment centers across North America. In addition to established distribution centers in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Shipfusion recently launched its 250,000+ square foot warehouse in Las Vegas, a growing hub for logistics companies in North America. All facilities are operated by Shipfusion and powered by its proprietary warehouse management systems.

Shipfusion has enabled brands such as Tushy, Rockwell Razors, Vessi, and more, to grow and scale their businesses by leveraging Shipfusion's direct integrations across sales channels to fulfill customer and wholesale orders quickly and reliably. Rather than having to operate their own warehouses and fulfillment operations, brands are able to deploy Shipfusion's scalable, on-demand fulfillment offering to keep up with order volume without sacrificing delivery speeds or quality.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies by The Globe and Mail. Shipfusion has always strived to build the world's best ecommerce fulfillment service and to allow brands to scale volumes on-demand by leveraging our innovative software and strategic warehouse network," says Brandon Luft, CEO of Shipfusion. "This recognition of Shipfusion's growth is really a recognition of the growth of our client's businesses and is a testament to how Shipfusion is able to support businesses during times of unprecedented volume and volatility."

"Our ability to scale with our clients' increases in volume, ensuring their ability to grow, all while implementing many health measures to keep our team members safe, is a real point of pride to all of us here, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside our clients in the future."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for these voluntary programs, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful ecommerce operation. Their fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management, and powerful real-time technology lets businesses focus on fast growth without the stress. 'Shipfusion combines flexible, reliable fulfillment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located across the US and Canada to support ecommerce businesses.'

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

