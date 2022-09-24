Physician's Business Office Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Business Office, Inc. ("PBO") a Parkersburg, West Virginia-based company that provides medical practice management and administrative services for healthcare providers, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted protected health information of certain individuals. PBO has notified potentially impacted individuals of the incident and has provided resources to assist them.

In April 2022, PBO became aware of unusual activity in its network environment. PBO immediately took steps to secure its network and hired an independent digital forensics and incident response firm to assist. PBO determined that certain information stored on its network was accessed and potentially acquired without authorization during the incident, including certain protected health information maintained by PBO in the course of its services. PBO then worked diligently to review the potentially affected data to identify the individuals who may have been impacted and the healthcare providers on whose behalf the information was maintained. PBO completed those efforts on June 30, 2022 and provided notice of the incident to the relevant healthcare providers on July 26, 2022. After coordinating with the providers regarding notification, PBO worked to collect current mailing addresses for all potentially impacted individuals. PBO completed that process on September 16, 2022 and arranged to issue notification letters as soon as possible thereafter. On September 23, 2022, notification was provided to all potentially impacted individuals along with resources to assist them, including complementary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The following protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, home address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, medical treatment and diagnosis information, disability code, prescription information and health insurance account information. PBO has no evidence that any of this information has been misused.

PBO takes the security of its information very seriously and has taken steps to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

PBO has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-833-423-2939.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for PBO, and PBO regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

