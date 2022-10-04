Dr. Brian Donley Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian has named Dr. Brian Donley executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 9, 2023. He joins from Cleveland Clinic, where he most recently served as chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic London. Dr. Donley will succeed Dr. Laura L. Forese, who plans to retire next year after nearly four decades of extraordinary service to NewYork-Presbyterian.

Dr. Donley will direct the strategy and operations of NewYork-Presbyterian. He will be responsible for achieving the health care system's operating targets and implementing its patient-centered strategic vision and culture across the enterprise. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Brian Donley," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "Dr. Donley is an experienced leader, educator and innovator, whose vision and commitment to excellence, quality and compassion will be a tremendous asset to our health care system, our patients and the communities we serve."

"I am thrilled to join NewYork-Presbyterian," said Dr. Donley. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to transforming health care by prioritizing an ethos of empathy for our patients, their families, and one another, and focusing on our shared humanity. I am honored to be working with the outstanding team at NewYork-Presbyterian and our two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons."

"I'm very pleased to welcome Dr. Donley and want to congratulate him on his new role," said Dr. Katrina Armstrong, dean of the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and chief executive officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian and to working together to deliver the most advanced and compassionate care to our patients."

"We look forward to working with Dr. Donley in his new role," said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and Provost for Medical Affairs at Cornell University. "We take pride in our collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian to bring groundbreaking research to the bedside and provide outstanding, patient-centered care."

Dr. Donley comes to NewYork-Presbyterian with extensive expertise in clinical medicine and hospital operations. Since joining Cleveland Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon in 1996, he has held numerous leadership positions within the health system, including chief of the clinical enterprise. Previously, he served as president of the Cleveland Clinic regional hospitals and family health centers and as vice chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

In his most recent position as CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, Dr. Donley led the development and opening of Cleveland Clinic's first hospital in Europe. Dr. Donley is a professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, England.

Dr. Donley attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated with distinction from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Michigan. He also attended Harvard Business School, completing the Advanced Management Program.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

