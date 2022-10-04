GrowPath Recognized as Top Legal Document Management Tool

Capterra named GrowPath to one of its prestigious software shortlists for the second time this month.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath has been named to Capterra's 2022 Shortlist for Legal Document Management Software. The legal tech company beat out hundreds of other case management solutions to receive the exclusive honor. GrowPath received a ratings score of 48/50, beating out other products in the market including Clio, Filevine, and PracticePanther.

GrowPath continues to be recognized as a leader in legal software for law firms. Earlier this month, Capterra named GrowPath an "emerging favorite" for legal case management software. Honorees to Capterra's shortlists are chosen based on popularity and the strength of their user reviews.

GrowPath's document management capabilities support the ability to automatically route incoming emails, attachments, and text messages to the proper case file, an encrypted portal, OCR search of text in digital images, and seamless integration with OneDrive. Users can also create a demand package in minutes with the software's unique File Assembly Feature.

"Our document management capabilities are designed to be effortless, as part of our larger offerings," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Users are reporting tremendous efficiency increases in how they create, store, merge, and share documents. And increases in efficiency mean increases to their bottom lines."

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

