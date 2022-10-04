Grubhub and Gopuff Partner to Power Nationwide Delivery from Gopuff's Network on the Grubhub Marketplace

The partnership grows Grubhub's offering and expands Gopuff's platform channels to reach more customers across the country

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub and Gopuff announced a partnership today to offer Gopuff's network of instant commerce locations on the Grubhub Marketplace. A pilot begins today with select locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Austin. Hundreds of Gopuff locations across the country will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace in the coming weeks.

The partnership expands Grubhub's selection of convenience items available to diners, including grocery, alcohol, health and wellness, household, pet and baby supplies, and opens up a new channel for Gopuff to reach more customers. Orders placed on the Grubhub Marketplace are fulfilled and delivered by Gopuff's hyper-local logistics network.

"We're excited to partner with Gopuff to give our diners more choice than ever before," said Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth at Grubhub. "Our diners are managing busy schedules with competing priorities, and they want to plan not only their meals but also their lifestyle. Diners now have more options when it comes to ordering fresh food, grocery items, snacks, and alcohol - all from the convenience of the Grubhub app. These expanded offerings complement Grubhub's vast restaurant network and keep diners engaged across the Grubhub Marketplace."

"Expanding Gopuff's platform allows us to meet consumers' immediate needs anywhere they shop," said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. "By combining our broad assortment, logistics network and infrastructure with the virtual storefronts of Grubhub, we can create more seamless one-stop shopping experiences for Gopuff's unparalleled one-stop shopping experience."

In the coming weeks, thousands of products will be available for delivery from more than 500 Gopuff locations, including virtual concepts. Alcohol will be available in select cities as well. Gopuff will launch virtual concepts for diners on Grubhub, including its pizza brand, The Mean Tomato, Gopuff Liquor, and virtual menus for brands including Unilever.

At launch, Gopuff locations will also be included in in Grubhub+, Grubhub's membership program where members get access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and exclusive Perks. Diners who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who do not order convenience items.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

