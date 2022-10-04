Parasoft Propels Software Test Automation Forward With Tool Enhancements

Industry-Leading API & Microservices Testing Solutions to Be Showcased at STARWEST

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years, today announced the latest releases of its industry-leading API and microservices testing tools, including SOAtest, Virtualize, CTP, and Selenic. With these releases, Parasoft continues to expand its functional tools in the Continuous Quality Platform and makes API and UI testing and service virtualization easier and more achievable for DevOps teams.

Enterprise organizations that develop and deliver software and want to improve quality with test automation and meet revenue goals will benefit from the following enhancements across the portfolio that streamline testing efforts.

Introduced inline expressions to easily extract values from virtual asset requests and use them in responses.

Eased OAuth 2.0 configuration for authentication when testing apps that use OAuth 2.0.

Expanded GraphQL support to make it easier to create queries to test GraphQL endpoints.

Added Google Remote Procedure Call (gRPC) transport and listener extensions to support testing and virtualization of gRPC services.

"We totally achieved our escaped defect KPI, same with our defect aging goal of no more than seven days to respond to urgent defects. When it comes to our availability, we really are at 99.97%. So, I will say, yes, we achieved and accomplished our goals through a true partnership with Parasoft," said Roya Montazeri, senior director of quality at Cox Automotive. Read the customer success story.

To hear how other Parasoft customers achieved their quality goals, register for the Automated Software Testing and Quality Summit on November 3. You'll hear from industry leaders sharing real solutions for software quality challenges and from Gene Kim, bestselling author of "The Phoenix Project," discussing DevOps and the criticality of automated testing for developers.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

