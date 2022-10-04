Vandis Announces Cloud Security Solutions Reseller Partnership with Lightspin

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc announced today that it is a certified Cloud Security Solutions partner of Lightspin, a leading cloud security solution for SaaS companies of all sizes. Under the partnership, Vandis will provide the Lightspin platform and cloud security services to its clients. The solution helps security and DevOps teams achieve a resilient cloud security posture, with the ability to detect security risks and eliminate critical vulnerabilities.

Agentless and easy to deploy, Lightspin's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) prioritizes and remediates cloud security risks in minutes powered by the industry's only Attack Path Engine built on the graph. Supporting Amazon Web Services, Google Public Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes, Lightspin simplifies cloud security and compliance via its self-serve offering and graph-based algorithms.

"As many organizations are still struggling with the security challenges of their cloud environments, our solution gives security and DevOps teams the ability to pinpoint and prioritize risks," said Vladi Sandler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightspin. "We are excited to have Vandis as one of our partners to provide these organizations with their deep knowledge of cloud environments and the expertise to effectively remediate the issues identified.

"We have seen more and more of our clients embrace hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies to help them reduce risks and costs while also gaining a more flexible infrastructure that can evolve with their business. As a result, their teams need access to tools that can identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities across cloud platforms and Kubernetes environments," said Andrew Segal, Chief Executive Officer at Vandis. "We are pleased to partner with Lightspin to provide our customers' with the visibility and power they need to protect their infrastructures."

About Vandis

Vandis provides Managed Services and IT Solutions to optimize the security and performance of network infrastructures, on-prem and in the cloud. We design IT solutions to meet each organization's unique needs and goals. For over 38 years, from SMB to enterprise clients, Vandis delivers comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

