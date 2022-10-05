BRETT JOHNSON'S SCHOLARSHIP FUND AT THE FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY SUPPORTED BY GRAFF

Johnson is the Founder and Creative Director of Brett Johnson Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Johnson Collection is pleased to announce support from Graff Diamonds benefiting Brett Johnson's Scholarship Fund at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Brett Johnson Collection, a distinct brand of menswear offering premium apparel which exudes style and sophistication for the global lifestyle is holding a private preview this fall with Graff's NY Salon, home of the most beautiful jewels in the world. A percentage of proceeds will go to designer Brett Johnson's scholarship fund for underserved children at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

"From the moment of inception, I have been driven to build the Brett Johnson brand into the first luxury black-owned, fashion house," said Brett Johnson, founder, and creative director. "My drive for excellence and the industry require that research and development are pivotal components to every product that is created and designed. I look forward to showcasing the discerning quality of my latest collection alongside the creations by Graff."

"Brett Johnson is a distinctive creator. His unique vision, commitment to detailed perfection are truly rare and masterful. We are delighted and proud to work with Brett Johnson in support of the Brett Johnson Scholarship Fund at the Fashion Institute of Technology." – Marc Hruschka, President and CEO, Graff USA.

Brett's multi-faceted spirit reflects his pursuit in redefining the American Dream and relentless American entrepreneurialism. Each season, Brett curates the finest Italian textiles, luxury fibers from Italy's premiere mills and tanneries. These exquisite elements are expertly tailored using time-tested Italian techniques ingeniously enhanced through contemporary innovation. The result is an elevated aesthetic, a distinctive cocktail of equal parts American eye and Italian hand. For more information please visit: brettjohnson.co

ABOUT GRAFF

For over half a century, Graff has operated at the very pinnacle of the high jewelry industry, discovering and crafting diamonds of brilliance and rarity, transforming the hidden wonders of the earth into spectacular pieces of jewelry that move the heart and stir the soul. For more information, please visit: https://www.graff.com/us-en/house/heritage.html

