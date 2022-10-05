L.L.Bean x University of California Irvine Research Finds Time Outdoors Increases Resilience, Strengthens Relationships

Leveraging research insights, L.L.Bean and Mental Health America extend partnership to fund outdoor programming focused on resilience and connection.

FREEPORT, Maine, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of its 110th Anniversary, iconic outdoor retailer L.L.Bean unveils new, proprietary research findings that experiencing awe in the outdoors makes us more resilient and strengthens relationships. L.L.Bean is turning these insights into action with partner Mental Health America (MHA) to fund programming focused on improving mental well-being through time spent outdoors.

"My great-grandfather founded L.L.Bean over a century ago on the belief that nature brings out the best in us," says Shawn Gorman, Executive Chairman, L.L.Bean. "With stress levels at an all-time high, the restorative power of the outdoors is more important than ever. This research proves what we've known intuitively, and we're excited to work with MHA to support community based programming that ensure those benefits are as accessible and inclusive as possible."

Research shows that awe – the experience of being in the presence of something so vast or beautiful in nature it shifts our perspective – has a positive physiological effect on the human condition but little was known about its effects on mental health. L.L.Bean partnered with University of California Irvine (UCI) Associate Professor of Psychological Science Dr. Paul Piff to better understand why the outdoors makes us feel better in hopes the knowledge would empower more people to get outside more often – and with greater intention. The research found:

Experiencing awe outdoors is linked to more resilience in the face of life's challenges. Those who experienced the highest levels of awe outdoors were 42% more likely to strongly believe they were equipped to "better handle difficulties."



Shared experiences of awe in the outdoors deepen our relationships. Those who spent time outdoors in company of others and reported the highest level of awe said the experience was 28% more meaningful and 37% richer.

"Awe is a profound and transformative experience yet, until today, science knew little about how it affects our mental health and social relationships," says Dr. Paul Piff. "Now, thanks to generous support from L.L.Bean, we have exciting evidence pointing to a significant link to increased resilience in the face of adversity and deeper, more meaningful social connections."

Mental Health America Grant Program

L.L.Bean and MHA earlier this year announced a two-year partnership to bring the power of the outdoors to those that need it most. Now, using the research findings as a guide, L.L.Bean and MHA are kicking off a two-year grant program that will award $200,000 ($100,000 each year) through a total of 10 grants to MHA affiliates across the country to support outdoor programs that focus on resiliency and foster connection. Over 150 affiliates across 42 states are eligible to apply for funding. Grant applications for year one will be reviewed through November 2022, and recipients will be announced before the end of the year.

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L. Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2020, L.L. Bean donated over $6 million to 100+ outdoor and community-enriching organizations, many of which focus on increasing access to outdoor spaces. L.L. Bean operates 54 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L. Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Dr. Paul Piff

Paul K. Piff, Ph.D., is an associate professor of psychological science at University of California Irvine, where he also directs the Morality, Emotion and Social Hierarchy Lab. Dr. Piff's research examines the origins of human kindness and cooperation, and the social consequences of economic inequality. In 2015, Dr. Piff was designated as a Rising Star by the Association for Psychological Science in recognition of his outstanding early contributions to the field of psychology.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

