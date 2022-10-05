Prophix Earns 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for Third Consecutive Year

TrustRadius honors Prophix's decades-long focus on CSR and community give-back

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software , a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced the company has been honored for the third consecutive year with a TrustRadius Tech Cares award. Each year, Tech Cares recognizes B2B technology companies that demonstrate solid corporate social responsibility, including volunteerism, diversity and inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Prophix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Prophix) (PRNewswire)

"I've long believed growing and operating a successful business comes with deep responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and serve," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix Software. "This 'others-before-self' philosophy is ingrained in the Prophix culture and has guided the development and implementation of a robust CSR program that is an integral part of our DNA. I'm honored that Prophix has once again been recognized by TrustRadius for helping to drive positive change through causes our employees and customers care about."

Prophix's CSR program is committed to making a positive impact on society at large by providing funding for deserving initiatives. Over the past 30 years, the program has given to a variety of admirable nonprofit organizations. For example, each quarter that Prophix achieves its revenue goals, employees select a charitable organization to receive a donation. Most recently, the company made a $50,000 donation to War Child , a non-profit organization that empowers children and families living in some of the world's most complex humanitarian environments to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities through access to high-quality education, legal services, and job opportunities.

As well, Prophix's commitment to philanthropy encourages employees to further give back, providing paid time-off to volunteer. Prophix also matches all charitable donations made by its workers dollar-for-dollar. Additionally, Prophix implements a comprehensive recycling, waste, and compost program to reduce the environmental impact of its offices.

"Prophix Software has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for showing a substantial commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Prophix has implemented a wide range of CSR initiatives, including employee volunteerism, fundraising, DE&I, employee wellbeing, and environmental sustainability programs."

Earlier this year, TrustRadius also honored Prophix with three "Top Rated" awards. Prophix received these honors following TrustRadius' analysis of user reviews of the Prophix solution, with the help of the "trScore" algorithm, which calculates a B2B product's score based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings. Prophix received the TrustRadius awards in three categories: Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting Software, and Financial Close Software.

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

