RNR Tire Express Sets Course to KNOCK OUT Breast Cancer in 7th Annual Campaign

Leading Tire & Wheel Retailer Anticipates Record-Breaking Donations for Yearly Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the month of October, and with it, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, gets underway, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's premier tire and custom wheel franchise retailer, is debuting its seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign nationwide. For the entirety of the month, participating RNR locations will be donating a portion of all tire sales to foundations advancing the cause of breast cancer research and the search for a cure. Family and friends of breast cancer survivors or fighters will also be able to nominate deserving individuals for a $1,000 cash prize, a set of new tires, and a VIP spa day package, courtesy of RNR Tire Express.

Official logo of RNR Tire Express (PRNewswire)

The campaign is one of the proudest giveback initiatives the franchise takes part in, and expectations have been set for 2022s system-wide involvement to raise more funds and impart a greater impact than any year past. And with more RNR Tire Express locations operating in more states than ever, a greater number of communities will be able to take part in that record-breaking ambition than has ever been seen in the campaigns history.

Meant to serve as an opportunity to recognize and honor the resilience and fortitude displayed by some of country's bravest men and women, the initiative compiles the inspiring and heartwarming stories of those who have persevered and overcome their own diagnosis, intent on coming out stronger on the other side.

"Creating lasting relationships at the grassroots level has and always will be a core tenant to how things are done here at RNR. Our annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign being just one such method by which we do so," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "After all these years hosting the initiative alongside a growing field of franchisees, it's become an incredible contributor to our brands ability to give back what's now reached over a million dollars to communities nationwide on a yearly basis."

For more information on the RNR Tire Express KNOCK OUT Breast Cancer Campaign, visit http://www.rnrtires.com/pink.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 170 locations in 27 states. Earlier this year, the brand was ranked in Franchise Times' Top 200+ list, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

