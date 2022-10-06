Bain & Company earns a Platinum rating from EcoVadis for outstanding performance around ESG

The firm is among the top 1% of companies ranked globally

for environmental, social and ethical practices

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that it received a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

This rating puts Bain & Company among the top 1% of all companies rated by EcoVadis, which monitors sustainability practices across more than 200 industries and more than 160 countries on behalf of more 90,000 companies. This recognition is the result of a global effort by the firm to achieve exceptional levels of corporate responsibility and sustainability across its offices in 65 cities.

"Bain's recognition from EcoVadis is a direct testament to the hard work and achievements of our sustainability teams across the world," said Bain Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer, Sam Israelit. "Bain is undoubtedly a leader in sustainability within the management consulting industry. Meeting EcoVadis' challenging evaluation criteria and being recognized for our performance is an achievement of which we are very proud. We will continue to challenge ourselves to perform to the highest standards for sustainable practices every day, both as a firm and as a member of the larger global community."

Bain & Company was one of the first global consulting firms to commit to carbon neutrality and will celebrate its 11 years as a certified 100% CarbonNeutral® firm. Bain uses 100% renewable energy across all of its offices, reducing its scope 1 and 2 direct emissions by 84% over the past 11 years by converting to 100% renewable electricity, improving the energy efficiency of its offices and engaging its local Green Teams to find innovative solutions in its operations. The firm has committed to reach net-zero carbon impact by 2030.

Bain is a signatory of the 'Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C' letter with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as well as the UN Global Compact. The firm earned an A- in its public disclosure through the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2021, and it has adopted Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards in its reporting. Bain incorporates sustainability risk management into its global governance structure and strategy, and it has built an industry-leading program to reduce carbon emissions from its end-to-end operations.

Editor's Note: In 2020, Bain & Company made a minority investment in EcoVadis in order to integrate EcoVadis's sustainability ratings into the firm's approaches to corporate strategy, supply chain and procurement. For more information or interview requests please contact: Mariam Hussain, Bain & Company, tel. +1 312-629-7884, email: mariam.hussain@bain.com

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company