Cue Health Partners with Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler to Raise Awareness of At-Home, Same-Day Test-to-Treatment Platform for COVID-19 and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, has partnered with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress best known for her roles on The Sopranos and ABC's Big Sky, to build awareness for its new Cue Care™ test-to-treatment service. With Cue Care, people who test positive for COVID-19 on any test, including antigen, can consult virtually and on-demand with a healthcare professional and easily access same-day prescription treatment delivered to their home all through the Cue Health App1.

"Living with multiple sclerosis puts me at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, something I faced head-on when I tested positive a couple months ago," commented Jamie-Lynn Sigler. "I was so uncertain at that moment about where to turn and what to do next to keep me and my family healthy. Cue can now solve that pain point for many people so they can easily get the medication and peace of mind they need when they need it the most."

"Jamie's experience shows exactly why Cue is committed to making treatment fast and accessible through Cue Care," added Clint Sever, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Cue Health. "Today, Cue Care advances in the way people can test and get treatment for COVID-19, and over time it will enable people who test positive for a variety of infectious diseases to get treatment without leaving home."

Cue and Sigler are partnering to make a product donation of Cue Readers and Cue COVID-19 tests to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA), a leading resource for people like Sigler who are living with MS in the U.S. With this donation, the organization will be able to provide lab-quality COVID-19 testing to members of the community in their own homes who otherwise could be putting their health at risk by venturing to doctors' offices and pharmacies.

"The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America is grateful for the support of Cue Health and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, which allows us to provide Cue's COVID-19 tests and Readers to people who are simultaneously managing their MS and the potential impact of COVID-19," added Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA's President and CEO. "MSAA prides itself on improving the lives of those with MS, and partners like Cue and Jamie-Lynn help ensure that our clients can maintain their health and quality of life."

Cue's molecular COVID-19 test is the most accurate self-test2 available in the United States and provides results directly to a connected mobile device in 20 minutes. Cue is used in homes, hospitals and doctor's offices, and by world-class organizations across the country, including Google, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball, among many others.

Cue Care, a service that is available in the Cue Health App, is expected to apply to a wide range of tests in the near future. These include, if approved, Cue flu and flu-COVID-19 molecular tests, along with tests for other respiratory infections like strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia and gonorrhea. For more information about Cue Care and Cue's forthcoming products and services, please visit shop.cuehealth.com .

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cue's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2022. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cue's COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA and under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

1 Medications prescribed by independent healthcare professionals through Cue Care are subject to availability and patient eligibility. Cue Health Inc. is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical manufacturer.

2 Most accurate claim based on comparison of clinical study results submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization for Cue and other molecular home tests.

