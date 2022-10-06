Cytiva strengthens cell line development with CEVEC acquisition

Viral vector manufacturing and cell line development are keystone technologies in the making of gene therapies

46 scientific experts based in Cologne, Germany , join the Cytiva team in the genomic medicine space

Cytiva customers will have immediate access to technologies that solve some of the greatest challenges in bringing gene therapies to patients

AMERSHAM, England, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life sciences leader Cytiva has acquired CEVEC Pharmaceuticals, a leading German provider of high-performance cell line development and viral vector manufacturing technologies. CEVEC will further strengthen Cytiva's leading position in biomanufacturing solutions.

Emmanuel Abate, President, Genomic Medicine at Cytiva, says: "Cevec's innovative technology complements Cytiva's offering and brings the promise of improved viral vector manufacturing. With Cytiva's global reach and ability to scale, more customers will have access to Cevec's technology and expertise to help accelerate and advance therapeutics for the benefit of patients."

Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC Pharmaceuticals, says: "We are excited to become part of Cytiva. Combined with Cytiva's global presence and leading brands, this enables the whole gene therapy industry to embark on new and powerful solutions for scalable vector manufacturing and start a new era for therapies made available to patients in need."

One of the pharmaceutical industry's biggest challenges in cell and gene therapy is establishing production processes that can keep up with the increasing demand for volume and consistent quality of viral vectors. With its scalable producer cell lines for vectors based on Adeno- Associated Virus (AAV) and Adenovirus, CEVEC covers two of the most widely used vectors for delivering therapeutic genes to target cells and tissues.

Producer Cell Lines (PCLs) as enabled by CEVEC's ELEVECTA® Technology enable yield, scalability, and robustness in the manufacturing process. With the ELEVECTA® Technology, all components necessary for vector production are stably integrated into the genome of the PCL, offering an alternative to technologies based on transfection or the use of a helper virus.

CEVEC and its 46 scientific experts will become part of Cytiva with immediate effect. CEVEC's products, services and technologies will continue to be offered under the ELEVECTA® and CAP® brands in the immediate future and will be available to customers worldwide.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a global life sciences leader that works with academic and translational researchers, developers and manufacturers of biotherapeutics, cell and gene therapies, and new technologies such as mRNA, to enable the delivery of transformative medicines. Cytiva is a trusted expert with nearly 10 000 associates in more than 40 countries dedicated to customers' speed, flexibility, capacity and efficiency in drug discovery, research, and manufacturing.

