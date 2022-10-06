Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna, Nebraska to receive ALLO Communication's Fiber Optic Network

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications today announced fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) projects offering up to 10 Gigabit bandwidth in the communities of Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna, Nebraska. These fiber connections will enable world-class internet, telephone, video, and other broadband services for the communities.

ALLO Communications (PRNewsfoto/ALLO Communications) (PRNewswire)

Mike Evans, Mayor of Gretna, said, "We really appreciate ALLO's significant investment in bringing an all-fiber network to our community. Connectivity has become such an important part of our quality of life and economic development. Their investment in Gretna will deliver a competitive choice for broadband and video services. ALLO's all-fiber network will futureproof Gretna, delivering significant bandwidth, and will provide us with the infrastructure we need to serve our growing community. I am very excited about Gretna's future and thankful to have great partners, such as ALLO, be a part of it."

The FTTP network will feature up to 10 Gigabit symmetric services providing equal upload and download speeds to each business and residential customer optimized by a world-class Wi-Fi 6 router. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will be supported by ALLO's fiber-rich network delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees and restrictive contracts, keeping services hassle-free. Internet, data transport, video, voice, and phone systems, as well as redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure, and other cloud providers are included in ALLO's comprehensive communications and entertainment products.

Papillion Mayor David Black stated, "We are excited to welcome ALLO Fiber to the Papillion community. ALLO has a strong history of bringing high-quality, reliable high-speed broadband, video, and voice services to Nebraska cities. The pandemic showed us the importance of reliable broadband for those that work remotely. ALLO entering the Papillion market with millions in private capital investment will provide residents and businesses with a competitive choice and could make our area even more attractive for economic development opportunities."

Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna will soon have access to award-winning customer service and internet speeds. Through this 100% fiber-optic network, students can improve how they learn, and employees can work efficiently from the office or home.

"ALLO is actively creating Gigabit societies in the communities we serve," added Brad Moline, ALLO President and founder. "Connecting hospitals with their patients, schools with their students, businesses with not only their customers, but now also their work-from-home employees, further develops these already outstanding communities. Our stated goal was to make ALLO's regions the most connected in the United States, and Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna are important steps in eastern Nebraska."

ALLO is excited to begin serving the near 45,000 residents in Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna. They are important additions to the 21 communities in Nebraska, with a population of over half a million, experiencing the ALLO fiber difference. Construction is scheduled to begin in the next few months, and customers will begin receiving service in mid-2023.

For more information about ALLO and updates on construction progress in these communities, please visit AlloFiber.com.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications specializes in providing world-class communications and entertainment services by creating gigabit communities. In 2003, ALLO began building its first Gigabit fiber communities and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in more than 30 communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona, with a total population over one million supported by more than 1,200 ALLO team members.

Contact:

Tanna Hanna

Marketing Director

Tanna.Hanna@allofiber.com

308-633-7815

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALLO Communications