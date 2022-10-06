Watco Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

PITTSBURG, Kan., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watco, a leading transportation and supply chain services company, has earned the ranking of 92 on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. The list is the result of Newsweek's collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

In a BPI-conducted survey, Watco team members rated several key aspects of their experience working at Watco and were named a 2022 Certified Most Loved Workplace®. To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies who earned the designation were evaluated based on employee survey results, analysis of external public rating sites, and from direct interviews and written responses from Watco leaders.

"This honor is a testament to our team members who have worked hard to create a culture that has earned us this ranking," said Watco CEO Dan Smith. "This recognition reminds us how important it is to have conversations every day about what we can do better and what we do well."

The survey focused on five critical areas measuring team member sentiment including how workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration within the company. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, were identified and analyzed.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

The list will be printed in Newsweek's October 7 issue, and can be found online here.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Watco

Watco is a leading transportation service and logistics company. Meeting customer needs on a day-to-day basis has enabled Watco to continually grow throughout our nearly 40-year history. Today, Watco provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, logistics, railcar repair, and design and development for customers throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.watco.com.

