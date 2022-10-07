Acer Unveils the World's Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop

Designed for productivity on-the-go and hybrid working models, the Swift Edge is a perfect blend of performance, security and durability

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) supports the work demands of on-the-go professionals, combining performance and durability in a 16-inch lightweight laptop

Secured-core PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 [1] Series processors, Microsoft Pluton, and biometric authentication to help safeguard sensitive user data

Showcases sublime visuals on its 16-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and 500 nits[2] peak brightness

TAIPEI , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41), the world's lightest[3] 16-inch OLED laptop. Designed to help maximize the productivity and creativity demands of the present-day hybrid workforce, the 16-inch laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors and incorporates the Microsoft Pluton security processor, shipped on by default, to help defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks. The Acer Swift Edge also features a 4K OLED display supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 500 nits peak brightness for cinema-grade visuals.

For its outstanding product design, the Acer Swift Edge has received both a Red Dot 2022 award and a 2022 Good Design award.

Sleek, Bold, and Ultralight Design

The 16-inch lightweight laptop boasts a simple yet sleek design. Weighing only 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) and measuring 12.95 mm (0.51 inches) in height, the Acer Swift Edge sports an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum (Mg-Al alloy) chassis, making it significantly more portable and durable. The design concept showcases precise linear structural details, a sharp rear edge, and a simple aesthetic that inherits the Swift series' stylish and premium feel. Coupled with its stunning display, well-thought hinge design, and sharp-cut front recess, the Acer Swift Edge is an excellent and stylish choice for mobile professionals with active and fast-paced lifestyles.

Cutting-edge Performance and Security Features

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, the Acer Swift Edge is equipped to support the performance demands of go-to applications and business needs. Power users get exceptional processing speed and smooth responsiveness that accelerate their productivity and collaboration with up to 8 high performance "Zen 3+" cores built on advanced 6 nm process technology. For IT administrators, AMD PRO technologies deliver multilayered security features[4] to help keep threats at bay, and comprehensive manageability options that scale for long-term stability and reliability.

The processors integrate Microsoft Pluton, a security processor designed by Microsoft, that hardens new Windows 11 PCs with additional protection for sensitive assets like credentials and encryption keys. To further keep users at ease, the addition of biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot provides an added layer of security protection to help safeguard user and company data.

Sensational Display and Connectivity

The Acer Swift Edge showcases a standout 4K OLED (3840x2400) display, with cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, brilliant 500 nits peak brightness, and less than 0.2ms response time, providing a sensational range of lifelike colors and sublime image clarity. The 16-inch laptop also features a narrow bezel with a 92% screen-to body-ratio and has VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience.

The all-new Acer Swift Edge also supports the next generation in advanced connectivity needs. It offers Wi-Fi 6E[5] for high-speed wireless connections and file sharing, and a smooth 4K streaming experience. It also includes a generous offer of essential ports such as HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging capabilities, two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack, taking portable productivity and convenience to a whole new level.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Meets the criteria of VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 testing standard (10% Center Patch Test – Minimum Luminance Level (cd/m2)) [3] Based on Acer's internal market analysis as of October 7, 2022 comparing the Swift Edge with vendors including Asus, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, LG, and Samsung. AMD has not independently verified the claim. [4] Available only on AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors [5] Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax).

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) will be available in October in North America starting at USD 1,499.99; in EMEA starting at EUR 1,499; and in China starting at RMB 7,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

