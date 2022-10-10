Johnson Controls Named to Fortune's 2022 Change the World List

Recognized for its innovative OpenBlue solutions, specifically OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is proud to announce it has been named to the 2022 Fortune Change the World list, for its OpenBlue solutions and OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering. Fortune's Change the World list recognizes companies that use creative tools to address society's unmet needs and is evaluated based on measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation.

OpenBlue is revolutionizing the built environment by digitally transforming building control and operations to drive greater sustainability, energy efficiency and automated operations through data insights. Backed by Johnson Controls complete portfolio and extensive buildings expertise, it aims to provide a first-of-its-kind digital solution to solve customer's unique needs by managing building systems such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, security, general controls and fire.

The OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering provides a one-stop-shop for customers aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet net zero goals. Customers work closely with Johnson Controls to design, digitalize and deploy an effective net zero program, making these goals easier to plan, execute, track and achieve. OpenBlue Net Zero can be delivered as a performance-based service where owners and operators pay for the outcome with a fixed monthly fee to lower their inherent risk and avoid capital investments.

"Buildings represent about 40% of global emissions and there is no decarbonizing our future without decarbonizing buildings. We're proud to deliver the innovative, sustainable technology and services that make net zero leadership easier to achieve through our OpenBlue suite of solutions and services," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "Our recognition on Fortune's 2022 Change the World list underscores the impact that we're continuing to make for our customers, our communities, the built environment and the world."

Since its release in 2020, Johnson Controls has continued to add tools to OpenBlue to further advance the experience of its clients and its buildings' occupants. The platform has been adopted in buildings across multiple industries including headquarters, major sports stadiums, hospitals, education facilities, factories and data centers. Johnson Controls offers an entire suite of solutions that address the needs of world-changing organizations and sustainability leaders that will produce a healthier world.

Customers who have embraced OpenBlue are already seeing results and making progress in their sustainability efforts – generating renewable energy, decreasing carbon emissions, improving operational efficiency and cutting down on resources and costs. Examples include:

Norway , the most net energy-positive building in the northern hemisphere is setting a new standard for buildings by focusing on environmental considerations and reducing its carbon footprint. Powerhouse, a Norwegian collaboration set up to drive innovation in energy, collaborated with Johnson Controls to build a net energy-positive smart building that produces more energy than it consumes. The building delivers additional clean power to the community through a district loop. Powerhouse Brattørkaia in Trondheim,, the most net energy-positive building in the northern hemisphere is setting a new standard for buildings by focusing on environmental considerations and reducing its carbon footprint. Powerhouse, a Norwegian collaboration set up to drive innovation in energy, collaborated with Johnson Controls to build a net energy-positive smart building that produces more energy than it consumes. The building delivers additional clean power to the community through a district loop.

12M kilowatt hours of electricity, is the first university campus in Colorado to reach net zero electricity for all academic facilities. Collaborating with Johnson Controls, it has created the net zero campus of the future: a sustainable, energy-efficient and healthy environment that minimizes energy costs for the next two decades and passes these savings on to their students and the community. Colorado State University Pueblo , powered by a 23-acre solar farm with battery storage that supplieskilowatt hours of electricity, is the first university campus into reach net zero electricity for all academic facilities. Collaborating with Johnson Controls, it has created the net zero campus of the future: a sustainable, energy-efficient and healthy environment that minimizes energy costs for the next two decades and passes these savings on to their students and the community.

To learn more about OpenBlue, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue.

To view the full Fortune 2022 Change the World list visit https://fortune.com/change-the-world/.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

