Palm Energy partners with 34 Group to deliver projects across New York State

Strategic partnership will drive energy resilience and deliver construction expertise across New York, starting with transformational projects in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Energy, LLC, a subsidiary of e2Companies, today announced a partnership with 34 Group on a series of energy transformation projects in the Western New York region (WNY). 135 years after the first alternating current power station was commissioned in Buffalo, New York, several businesses are taking another big leap forward in power generation and energy management. These transformation projects will bring leading-edge technology, increased energy resiliency, and construction expertise to the region.

The connection point for this partnership is 34 Group, a New York State Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) providing construction management and self-performed construction services. The company is highly regarded in the construction industry, and is strengthening diversity with local minority, women, and service-disabled veteran participation. 34 Group is led by President Thurman Thomas, a Hall of Fame NFL running back and one of the key members of the historic Buffalo Bills teams that appeared in a record four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991 through 1994. Thomas has a rich history of successful business activities and is committed to the growth and success of the Western New York region.

Jeffrey Bonerb, vice president, Strategic Business Partnerships at Palm Energy, states, "Our proven ability to deliver resiliency, energy savings, and market revenue for our customers, combined with the construction management capabilities of 34 Group, is key to our success as we increase our mega-watts managed across New York." He added, "This partnership also enables our Government and Fortune 500 customers to meet their supplier diversity goals with 34 Group's status of an MBE supplier."

e2Companies and Palm Energy provide comprehensive energy solutions and services to a diverse range of customers across North America. e2Companies along with energy industry veterans founded Palm Energy in 2020 to provide energy management capabilities for utility, commercial and industrial customers. The mission of both companies is to design solutions that deliver seamless resiliency and unlock new energy and operational savings for customers.

"The combination of the R3Di® system from e2Companies and industry expertise from Palm Energy will be a game-changer for our customers," said Thurman Thomas. "34 Group will contribute to their success by helping to deploy this technology at customers facilities which helps businesses not only address their reliability needs, but to also drive savings to their overall energy spend."

About 34 Group

34 Group is a New York State Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) providing construction management and self-performed construction services. Founded in 2014 by Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti. Building on a 60-year family tradition of construction, Thurman and Patti have remained dedicated to the growth and success of the Western New York region.

The 34 Group team of designers, builders, schedulers, and compliance professionals bring a combination of expertise and leading-edge technology to deliver projects with the highest craftsmanship, on schedule, and within budget.

To learn more about 34 Group, please visit www.34group.com

About e2 Companies and Palm Energy, LLC

e2Companies is the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® company for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2 Companies' innovative technology combined with the expertise of Palm Energy, delivers top notch performance and unprecedented value in the industry. e2Companies is also an ESG focused organization, committed to helping companies stay ahead in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Palm Energy is a subsidiary of e2Companies and leverages e2 technology and 24x7 asset monitoring to deliver superior results for its customers. The Network Operations Center is a critical pillar of this success, delivering immediate demand response and unlocking both energy savings & revenue opportunities. Palm Energy also provides clients with deep market expertise and industry-leading customer service through a no CapEx Energy Service Agreement (ESA) from e2Companies.

To learn more about e2Companies and Palm Energy, visit www.e2companies.com, www.PalmEnergyLLC.com or follow via social media @e2companies and @PalmEnergyLLC

