Sesame Software to Showcase Instant Data Warehouse and Fully Automated Data Pipelines at Oracle CloudWorld

Sesame Software's Relational Junction, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, provides secure and rapid data movement enabling robust reporting and analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software , an innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is showcasing their data management platform, Relational Junction, at Oracle CloudWorld, October 17-20 in Las Vegas. Relational Junction, allows customers to bring data from various sources to their data warehouse, data lake, or lakehouse in just minutes.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers can deploy Relational Junction directly from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and have complex data workloads moving to the target of their choice in just minutes. Relational Junction serves a wide range of use cases including data integration, data replication, cloud migration, and more.

Relational Junction's "Powered by Oracle Cloud" Expertise means the enterprise data management platform has been tested and verified on OCI. This achievement offers customers confidence that Relational Junction is supported by the OCI SLA guarantee, helps ensure customers have full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services, and consistent performance.

"We're excited to showcase how organizations can securely move data on OCI from Oracle Applications and a wide variety of sources to the target of their choice, such as an Oracle Database, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, or Oracle MySQL HeatWave for robust reporting and analytics," says Rick Banister, Sesame Software founder and CEO.

The latest version of Sesame Software's Relational Junction features enhanced data workflows and fully automated pipelines that internalize and ingest data at rapid speeds and merge that data into a single database for enhanced analytics.

Sesame Software is exhibiting at booth #268 in the Venetian Hub at Oracle CloudWorld. Book a demo to learn how Relational Junction's fully automated pipelines and instant data warehouses deliver data in near real-time!

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, replication and backup capabilities to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. Relational Junction is a registered trademark of Sesame Software, Inc.

