BRADLEY WELCOMES LITIGATION ASSOCIATE LAUREN GREEN TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren Green has joined the firm's Dallas office as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group.

Ms. Green's broad experience includes handling alleged claims involving the Lanham Act, unfair competition, and the Wage Hour Act, as well as matters concerning trade practices, breach of contract, non-compete, and employment related to long-haul COVID discrimination and retaliation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Ms. Green received her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. During law school, she served as an articles editor for the Wake Forest Journal of Law & Policy and as vice president of the Women in Law Association. She also served as a general litigation summer clerk in the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

The addition of Ms. Green continues the significant growth of the firm's Dallas office, which has more than tripled in size over the last three years as part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond. More than 70 Bradley lawyers are licensed in Texas, including more than 50 lawyers who work from the firm's offices in Dallas and Houston.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's more than 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

