Epson Advances Immersive Workforce Collaboration with New Generation of Moverio AR Smart Glasses

Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS Offer Advanced Imaging Technology and Wider Field-of-View to Foster Seamless Collaboration for Evolving Business Needs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the rapidly growing demand for remote assistance technology, Epson today announced the Moverio® BT-45C and BT-45CS, a new generation of award-winning Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart glasses designed to support seamless remote collaboration with a high-quality AR viewing experience. Purpose-built for mission-critical tasks – such as troubleshooting, maintenance, inspection, and training – the new Moverio models support immersive, hands-free collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts to help enhance efficiency, improve safety, and reduce downtime.

"Field service is undergoing a transformation, with many businesses shifting to remote assistance and adopting immersive AR technology to help enhance work efficiency, save costs and improve workplace safety," said Nathan Cheng, associate product manager, Augmented Reality, Epson America, Inc. "As a pioneer in the AR space with over 10 years of innovation, the latest Moverio platform delivers advanced image quality in a binocular display with improved performance and wearability to provide a more immersive and shared viewing experience to today's remote workforce."

Compatible with a wide range of collaboration and remote assistance software, the Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS feature all-new Si-OLED technology, a proprietary optical engine, and a binocular see-through Full HD display with a 34° field-of-view to seamlessly integrate digital content with the outside world. With the USB-C interface, the BT-45C headset can tether to a wide range of compatible Android™ or Windows® host devices to support an array of applications. Designed for businesses working in manufacturing, automotive, field service, IT, logistics, construction, and more, the smart glasses are built with a tough, robust design – with high shock and dust resistance – to withstand the most demanding and dynamic work environments. With an adjustable, padded headband and helmet mounting options, the BT-45C and BT-45CS can easily fit a variety of frontline work attire and helmet models for added comfort and flexibility.

A turnkey hardware solution, the Moverio BT-45CS combines a Moverio headset and an intuitive intelligent controller to help maximize ease of use while on the job. The 13MP camera on the intelligent controller gives users the ability to take detailed, up-close photos for enhanced precision. Its easy-to-use touchscreen interface and array of connectivity options help deliver convenience and usability.

More About the New Moverio AR Smart Glasses:

The Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS support convenient, hands-free, "see-what-I-see" collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts with a range of features, including:

Incredible Image Quality – Integrated Si-OLED technology, proprietary optical engine and binocular see-through Full HD display with 34° field-of-view create a seamless viewing experience

Easy Wearability – Adjustable, padded headband, plus helmet mounting options, to comfortably accommodate a variety of frontline work attire

Robust, Durable Design – Shock- and dust-resistant with military grade drop test compliance and IP52 rating

Headset Flip-up Function – Allows users to secure a clear field of view for enhanced efficiency and safety; tinted and clear ANSI Z87.1 compatible shields can be attached to the headset for added eye protection

Advanced Camera – Centered 8MP auto-focus camera with optimized camera angle precisely captures wearer's point of view, allowing for a true "see-what-I-see" experience between wearer and remote expert

Dynamic Usability – Headsets are equipped with 9-axis and ambient light sensors, and BT-45CS controller is equipped with GPS sensors, which allow developers to unleash full potential of augmented reality via Moverio SDK

Built-in Audio – Integrated speaker and noise-canceling microphone enhance the quality of hands-free communication; can connect external audio devices via the mini audio jack

The new Moverio AR smart glasses will be on display in Epson's booth #113 at Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in San Diego, Calif. from Oct. 18-20, 2022.

Pricing and Availability

The Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS smart glasses will be available through Epson's channel partners and on Epson.com in November. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/moverio-augmented-reality.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

