Mazars in the US Welcomes Phuong Gomard as Principal

After nearly a decade with the firm, Phuong transfers from Mazars UK to support US sustainable finance efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced that Phuong Gomard, Partner at Mazars in the UK, is joining the US as a Principal. Phuong will contribute to the growth of our Sustainable Finance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice with a particular focus on service offerings related to climate change risk, implementing ESG and Net Zero strategy, and green investing. She will support Mazars' financial services industry and clients adapting their strategy and business model, addressing the risks and identifying the opportunities relating to the dimensions of sustainability.

(PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to add Phuong Gomard to our US team," said Charles Abraham, US Financial Services Practice Leader at Mazars in the US. "She's a wonderful addition to our accomplished financial services team."

Jerome Devillers, US Sustainability and ESG Practice Leader at Mazars in the US shared, "We continue to invest in talented individuals to better serve our clients along their sustainability journey, and we're excited to welcome Phuong, as she'll bring a new perspective to our team and expand our skills in particular with respect to sustainable finance."

With over 15 years of experience in the field, Phuong advises financial institutions on the implementation of prudential regulations and risks standards, including climate change and sustainability. She helps clients strengthen their risk management framework, ensuring that all aspects of their business operate in line with their strategy, risk appetite and in compliance with regulators' expectations. Phuong also helps clients understand ESG related risks, assessing their exposures, defining their position vis-à-vis those risks, designing policies and starting to implement disclosure processes.

"Having been a member of the Mazars team for such a significant portion of my career has been a great experience, and I'm thrilled to continue my growth by joining the talented team in the US," said Phuong. "Mazars is passionate about placing sustainability at the heart of what we do, something that's important to me as a professional serving financial services firms. I'm excited to further this mission and help to strengthen our Sustainability and ESG practice."

Phuong started her career as an auditor with Mazars in France in 2005 and then moved to support different roles in New York and Paris in 2008-2011. Phuong joined Mazars in London in 2011 and has been leading its Risk Management and Prudential Regulation practice.

Media Contact

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP