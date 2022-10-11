T-Mobile Teams up with Google Cloud to Transform Customer Experiences

The leading wireless provider chooses Google Cloud to enable data-driven experiences across the customer journey

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile and Google Cloud today announced plans to transform customer experiences for wireless customers everywhere, leveraging Google Cloud's expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), and its extensive portfolio of leading 5G and edge computing products and solutions.

As T-Mobile continues to offer amazing value and a leading 5G network, and its wireless customer base continues to grow, delivering personalized and engaging customer experiences at scale is critical. Aligning with T-Mobile's "customer obsessed" approach, Google Cloud's products and global infrastructure will enable the companies to co-create innovative ways to better connect and deliver personalized services for customers wherever they are in the world.

"At T-Mobile, creating frictionless, simplified, and personalized experiences is key to our relationship with customers," said Marcus East, executive vice president and chief digital officer, T-Mobile. "We're thrilled to work with Google Cloud to address trends in consumer behavior, drive deeper relationships, and evaluate our customer-first approach."

This partnership will see T-Mobile and Google Cloud focus on the following areas:

Deepened Relationships with Customers : Google Cloud's solutions will help T-Mobile unlock powerful analyses to better understand its customers' needs. From actionable customer insights to improved experiences across various customer touch points, Google Cloud solutions can help meet people where they are and with what they need.







Accelerated Innovation and Understanding: T-Mobile will work with Google Cloud to accelerate innovative and intelligence-powered customer experiences. Using Google Cloud's BigQuery and BigQuery ML for powerful insights, T-Mobile can better predict usage trends, identify and respond to consumer sentiment, and accelerate its analytics of consumer and product data to drive new business outcomes. Google Cloud's Dialogflow and Contact Center AI offer natural interactions that redefine the possibilities of AI-powered conversation. This enables faster customer engagements and faster issue resolution.

"T-Mobile's customer centric commitment has continued to raise the bar for how communication service providers understand and engage with their customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We look forward to partnering with T-Mobile to drive enhanced digital-first customer experiences through data, AI, ML, and more."

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

